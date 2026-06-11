Seahawks New Signing Could Be Opportunity for Amari Kight

The Seattle Seahawks possess one of the best and deepest rosters in the NFL. There is solidarity at each position group, including the offensive line. This group is young but has the potential to get better and become a feared unit for years. That doesn’t mean there won’t be competition for young players like offensive tackle Amari Kight, who might be impacted by the recent signing of Bobby Hunt.

From College to Seahawks

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Amari Kight (78) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kight spent the first four years of his college career at Alabama, where he played offensive tackle. After playing as a partial starter and a backup, Kight transferred to UCF to be a starter. He found himself undrafted, but made himself stand out for the Seahawks to take him as an undrafted free agent. Kight rose to the second string right tackle behind Abraham Lucas as he played four games. His rookie season was cut just before Super Bowl LX with a knee injury.

Is Kight’s Roster Spot in Danger?

The Seahawks returned all 13 of their offensive linemen from last season, but the coaching staff wants significant improvement. The starting unit might not change, but the same couldn’t be said for the backups. Seattle drafted guard Beau Stephens to compete with starting right guard Anthony Bradford and to play left guard, if needed. The Seahawks, however, weren’t done as they added Bobby Hunt from free agency. Hunt is a serious candidate to take the backup right tackle position, opposite left tackle Josh Jones.

This addition could be serious trouble for Kight, or it could lead to a new possibility. At 6-6, 299 pounds, Kight has the size and frame to play in the interior offensive line. He also possesses the athleticism and quickness to be an efficient run-blocker against more agile defenders. This makes him incredibly useful to climb to the second level of the defense.

How Kight Can Elevate on The Roster

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Amari Kight (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Hunt is going to be the player to play right tackle, this could be Kight’s opportunity to be that dynamic, flexible player the Seahawks love in a role player. Offensive line coach John Benton could develop him into a contributor as a run blocker in the interior. This would be the push that Kight might need to transition to the guard position, specifically right guard. He could be a serious challenger for the backup right guard spot against Christian Haynes and Bryce Cabeldue. Like Kight, Cabeldue is a young offensive lineman with potential, but Haynes has been challenged and a disappointment. The interior offensive line might be the opportunity for Kight to take a roster spot.

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