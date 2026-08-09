4 Seahawks on the Chopping Block After Training Camp Week 2

We are a couple of weeks into training camp for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. We have one more week until they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first of three preseason games.

The speed at which this time of year moves along gives players a limited amount of time to make a case for a spot on the roster. Eventually, tough decisions will be made as the roster is trimmed to 53 players, and some several guys are already in a tough spot.

With that in mind, here are four Seahawks who already find themselves on the chopping block as the 2026 season nears.

Bobby Hart, OT

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bobby Hart enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A seventh-round pick out of Florida State in 2015, Bobby Hart has played for five different teams throughout his career. He enters 2026 trying to catch on with the Seahawks after being signed just before minicamp. Hart has a tough path to the roster and is currently working with the third-team offense. Josh Jones and Amari Kight are ahead of him in the race for the backup offensive tackle spots, meaning Hart's tenure in Seattle could end before it begins.

Velus Jones Jr., RB/WR

New Orleans Saints running back Velus Jones Jr. runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Velus Jones Jr. began his career as a wide receiver and was expected to be a focal point in the Chicago Bears offense when they selected him 71st overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Jones had 210 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, which remains the best offensive output of his career. Jones has shown flashes as a returner, which helped him stick around in Chicago, but there's not much room for him to contribute in that role with the Seahawks.

He was signed by Seattle last October and played in the Super Bowl on special teams. Looking ahead to 2026, it's hard to envision Jones being in the plans. He's buried behind Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani at running back.

Nick Vannett, TE

Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett carries the ball while being defended by Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. | USA TODAY Sports

Nick Vannett began his career with Seattle in 2016 and appeared in 42 games with 16 starts. His best campaign was in 2018 when he had 29 receptions for 269 yards with three touchdowns. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the 2019 season and has become a journeyman. In all, Vannett has played for nine teams in 10 seasons in the NFL.

He returned to the Seahawks, signing a deal in late July. Vannett joins a crowded group led by starter A.J. Barner, who is joined by second-year pro Elijah Arroyo and veteran Eric Saubert. That depth will make it tough for Vannett to stick around, which could make his second stint with the franchise a short one.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his third season with the team, Nehemiah Pritchett finds himself fighting for a spot on the roster. Known for his physical play and skills in man coverage, Pritchett spent the majority of the 2025 campaign on special teams. He needs to prove he's a superior option there to stick around, especially with Noah Igbinoghene playing as well as he has during camp. This is a big season for Pritchett, with Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich calling it "boom or bust," but the first step for Pritchett is making the roster.

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