The Seattle Seahawks have seven games left after their bye, but it could be the last stretch of games for some people in Seattle.

With over 20 free agents seeing their contracts expire this offseason, some players won't be around for 2027. Here's a look at three players who are likely finishing out their tenures in Seattle.

Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock is on this list because he is likely going to receive a raise from some team this offseason. Lock is currently under contract for $2.5 million, but he has won three games this season as a starter. He came in as a relief for Sam Darnold in Week 1 against the New England Patriots after just the first drive.

Some could say he's responsible for most of the wins the Seahawks have had this season up until the bye. Given that he is a free agent coming up, other teams may look at him as a potential bridge quarterback option that could start at points next season.

Some of those teams may include the Arizona Cardinals, who he's beaten twice already this year, as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who have former Seattle general manager Nolan Teesley, who's quite familiar with Lock from their days with the Seahawks.

Rodney Thomas II

Seattle Seahawks safety Rodney Thomas II tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodney Thomas II is having a great first season with the Seahawks, but there is potential for it to be his last. He received a starting job early in the year, but has not seen the starting lineup since Week 4. He played nearly every defensive snap in the first four games, but has only seen seven since Week 5.

The Seahawks have utilized Thomas mostly on special teams since his demotion from the starting lineup. With Bud Clark expected to come back next year after a horrific injury in the preseason, there might not be room for him on the depth chart. Other teams could look at him as a potential one-year option guy that would offer more money than the Seahawks.

Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet is in the final year of his deal, and he is about to set his value on the market based on how he performs in the last seven games of the season. In his first three appearances in 2026, after returning from his torn ACL, he has proven that he can lead a backfield. Charbonnet is averaging a career-high 4.6 yards per carry and is at 64.7 yards per game, which is also a career high.

It's one thing to do this over a three-game stretch, but if he can do it over 10 games, that could add a lot of value for him on the open market. The Seahawks should be interested in another contract with Charbonnet if it doesn't break the bank, but given the fact that they selected Jadarian Price in the first round of last year's draft, the team might opt to choose his replacement as opposed to signing him for another deal.

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