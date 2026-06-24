3 Seattle Seahawks Entering Training Camp With Plummeting Stock

With minicamp behind us, the focus for the Seattle Seahawks will quickly turn to their 2026 training camp. The defending champions enter camp with plenty of excitement after taking home the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and are one of the favorites in the NFC.

We recently dove into the roster and identified multiple players who will enter camp with soaring stock. Now, we look at the other side of the coin and check out three players who have plummeting stock and can use a strong showing during training camp.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Anthony Bradford. Despite starting all 17 games at right guard for Seattle last season, Bradford was seen as the weak link on their offensive line. It was expected that he would have competition this year, but the Seahawks didn’t invest heavily in the position with fifth-round pick Beau Stephens being the only threat to Bradford’s spot.

Still, Bradford finds himself with low stock and there’s a belief that Stephens could be a real threat for the job despite his draft status. That means Bradford enters camp with a lot to prove.

Drew Lock, QB

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Drew Lock is one of the more talented backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but consistency has always been a question when he’s been on the field. That’s why Seahawks On SI’s Michael Hanich recently asked if Lock has what it takes to step in if something were to happen to Sam Darnold.

Lock had some issues with turnovers during minicamp, but overall, he seemed to keep things moving. That said, the continued expectations being placed on 2025 third-round pick Jalen Milroe have Lock’s stock dropping, meaning he needs to play well in training camp to keep his spot.

Cooper Kupp, WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and releasing veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks brought in Cooper Kupp. While Kupp had some dominant years during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, he joined Seattle coming off back-to-back seasons with injury concerns and declining production.

That’s why his three-year, $45 million deal was highly questioned as soon as it was announced. His contract status was again front and center this offseason after Kupp had 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle put those questions to bed, for now, by keeping him on the roster throughout the offseason. He was guaranteed $9 million by being with the team past a February deadline in his contract, and will remain with them throughout 2026. The only concern now is whether he can live up to his salary, which feels unlikely given his incredibly low stock at this point.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter