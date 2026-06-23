4 Seattle Seahawks Entering Training Camp With Soaring Stock

The defending NFL champion Seattle Seahawks will be at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center once again for training camp this offseason. Rookies will arrive on July 17, with camp officially beginning on July 25. Practices will run through August 13 and their first preseason game will be against the Dallas Cowboys two days later.

Following their title run, the Seahawks lost a few key players in free agency, and their limited moves during that period suggest they have faith in their depth and the incoming rookie class. That seems to be a safe bet, especially since the following four players are entering training camp with soaring stock and could be in line for key roles.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick out of Kansas, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. got off to a slow start during OTAs. The 6-foot-, 185-pounder dropped multiple passes, sending him into minicamp with plenty to prove. As Emerald City Spectrum's Corbin Smith noted, Henderson made the most of that chance and was a standout during minicamp.

“Henderson Jr. got off to a rough start early in OTAs, watching several catchable passes clunk off his hands for bad drops,” Smith wrote. “But he started to find his footing in minicamp, flashing his elite speed snagging a crosser in the red zone and diving inside the pylon for a touchdown during a red zone period in the final practice.”

There's still no guarantee that Henderson will make the roster, but his stock is definitely on the way up with training camp roughly one month away.

Ty Okada, S

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada celebrates a pass interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With Coby Bryant signing with the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks are turning to Ty Okada to take on more responsibility in 2026. He proved to be up to the task in 2025, recording 65 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception.

Seattle also added second-round pick Bud Clark, who played well during minicamp but Okada has held him off. The fourth-year pro was working with the first-team alongside Julian Love, suggesing that the the starting job is his to lose at this point, and all signs point to a breakout season.

George Holani, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and Zach Charbonnet is still working his way back from a torn ACL. Seattle will lean heavily on rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, but George Holani is making a push for more playing time as well.

Seahawks On SI writer Michael Hanich recently said Holani might be the biggest winner from minicamp, noting that Holani was taking snaps with the starting team. Known as a third-down option, Holani has been generating buzz this offseason as a complete back and could factor into the offensive plans early on this season.

Nick Emmanwori, S

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The best praise Nick Emmanwori could have received came courtesy of The Athletic'sTed Nguyen, who said the Seahawks "likely wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl" if they didn't land Emmanwori. Nguyen also said that Emmanwori is among the most versatile players in the NFL, and is the key to Mike Macdonald's defense.

As if being a stud in the secondary wasn't good enough, Emmanwori has also been working with DeMarcus Lawrence to improve as a pass rusher. Knowing he could have more to offer in 2026 than he did during a sensational rookie season has the needle pointing up for Emmanwori.

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