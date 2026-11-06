3 Bold Predictions for Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks have an opportunity to get back on track this weekend as they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Seattle suffered a frustrating loss last Monday night against the Chicago Bears, dropping them to 4-4 on the season.

Arizona, on the other hand, improved to 3-5 on the season after knocking off the Dallas Cowboys. They're going to be full of confidence, but Seattle will as well. Despite Sam Darnold suffering a quad injury, the Seahawks know they can win this one after backup Drew Lock led them to a 31-7 win over the Cardinals in Week 2.

Seattle needs this win to stay in the race for a spot in the NFC playoffs. Securing that win becomes far more likely if the following three bold predictions come true.

Zach Charbonnet runs for his first TD of the season

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet made his season debut in Week 8. He made it back quickly from a torn ACL suffered in January, but was still shaking off the rust against Chicago. Charbonnet had 23 yards on just six carries and added six yards on three receptions.

His workload should increase each week as he gets more comfortable on the surgically-repaired knee. In this bold prediction, he turns the extra touches into his first trip into the end zone of the season.

Seahawks record five sacks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first meeting, the Seahawks held Jacoby Brissett to just 95 yards passing and sacked him twice. Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens after losing the starting spot to Gardner Minshew, who will have his hands full with the Dark Side defense. In our second bold prediction, that defense, led by Byron Murphy, sacks Minshew a total of five times.

Jalen Milroe makes his first appearance of the season

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the 31-7 win in Week 2 is any indication, the Seahawks should be able to win this one easily. Sure, they will have far more confidence following the performance of Minshew and Tyler Allgeier in Week 8, as they led a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

That said, this defense is far more imposing than what Minshew faced in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. That's why this final bold prediction is that Lock and the Seahawks take a commanding enough lead that Seattle decides to give Jalen Milroe some snaps for the first time this season.

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