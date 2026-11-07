4 Score Predictions for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are currently riding a 10-game win streak against the Arizona Cardinals, dating back to the 2021 NFL season.

The Seahawks have swept the Cardinals in each of the last four seasons and are looking to make it five in a row after beating them 31-7 in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium. In order to accomplish that goal, they have to take care of business at Lumen Field for Week 9. Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff offered their score predictions for the game.

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 21

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle makes it 11 in a row in the series but will struggle this time around compared to their 24-point victory in Week 2. The difference will be the Seahawks’ pass rush as Gardner Minshew won’t be as comfortable as he was last week vs. the Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 13

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The urgency with which the Seahawks should be coming into the game, coupled with the fact that Arizona is giving Gardner Minshew his first start of the season, should lead to a Seahawks victory in Week 9. This is a must-win game for the Seahawks to keep their confidence high for the season, and it should come against a team they've had their number for the last five years.

It won't come without its fair share of challenges, as it's very difficult to sweep a divisional opponent during the season. Still, the Seahawks are the more talented team going into this game, and that should matter in this matchup.

Randy Gurzi: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks on during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are coming off a tough loss against Chicago while the Cardinals just shocked the Cowboys. Arizona will have confidence after their comeback win but this isn't the Dallas defense they'll be facing. Seattle runs away with this one.

Michael Hanich: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 18

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks get a little bit of concerns with their offense temporarily under wraps thanks to the composure of quarterback Drew Lock. While the Seahawks’ offense gets the running game going, it’s Dark Side Defense is starting to see some injuries affect them.

The kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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