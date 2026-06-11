Latest Injury Update on Tory Horton Is a Blessing in Disguise for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton only has eight NFL games under his belt after shin and groin injuries compromised the second half of his season in 2025.

Horton was a measly fifth-round pick a year ago, but he burst onto the scene early in the 2025 season by catching a touchdown in three of his first five games. In his final game of his rookie season, he caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

During the contest, he suffered a shin injury that ultimately led him to injured reserve. He's been out ever since, but there was hope that he could return in the offseason. While he hasn't participated in minicamp, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is happy with the progress he is making.

"It's still all positive with Tory," Macdonald said via team reporter John Boyle.

"He's not going to do anything today or tomorrow, but we should be looking at early on in camp if not the beginning of camp. If we stay on schedule and everything goes well, we'll be praying that he can be out there. You've got to be smart on how he comes back and all of that, but he should be active, it could be anywhere from Day 1 or maybe it's a couple of days, we'll see."

Tory Horton Expected to Return Soon

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the luxury of fielding one of the league's deepest wide receiver rooms. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed all are placed ahead of Horton in the depth chart, but the second-year pro should still have a decent-sized role in Brian Fleury's offense.

Horton has the ability to take his time learning the offense without focusing on the reps during minicamp. He can learn the full extent of the playbook during minicamp before testing out his body during training camp next month. Giving young players like Horton enough time to return to the swing of things is what's best in the long run.

If Horton can pick up where he left off last season, he should be a key under-the-radar contributor that can turn the Seahawks offense from good to one of the best in the league.

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