Yesterday, it was announced that the Seattle Seahawks had freed up $9.88 million in 2026 cap space by converting base salary into bonus money on three veterans. Sam Darnold, Julian Love and Ernest Jones all had some of their short term cap hits pushed out into the future. What we don’t yet know is why they did it, so let’s run through a few different options.

1: An Immediate Extension

This seems to be the most likely reason why the team would feel an immediate need for nearly $10 million in 2026 cap. Remember, the trade deadline has passed, so there will be no major player acquisitions right now. It’s possible that the team is thinking about handing out a new contract that will come with a significant additional 2026 hit.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks entered yesterday with less than $4 million in space, so any additional cost would probably require these moves. The candidates for such an extension would be Quenton Nelson, Zach Charbonnet, Uchenna Nwosu, Josh Jones, and Anthony Bradford. My guess would be Charbonnet, since he’s on his rookie deal, so it lines up.

2: Belief In Sam, Julian, and Ernest

To make a long story short, what the Seahawks did with the contracts of these three veterans is push 2026 cap hits into future seasons, while also increasing the hypothetical dead cap if the team moves off of them before their contracts are up. This indicates the team isn’t planning on parting ways with them this offseason, and are comfortable with the guarantees.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a sure thing. In 2024, the Seahawks restructured D.K. Metcalf’s contract, and then traded him the following offseason. Plans can change, and none of these restructures are extreme enough to be committing. But it seems like Darnold, Love, and Jones are part of the long-term here in Seattle. It’s up to each individual to decide if they approve of that.

3: An Eventual Extension

This one is a bit of a sleeper. Remember, unused cap space gets rolled over into future seasons, so if the Seahawks don’t use the $9.88 million, it opens up for use in 2027. Obviously, that doesn’t matter if the money got sent to 2027 in the first place, but not all of it was. We know for a fact that some of Darnold’s money was kicked into 2028 and 2029 with void years.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) rushes the ball as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I haven’t yet seen confirmation of the same with Love and Jones, but assuming void years are in play here, you could look at this as borrowing from 2028 to open up space in 2027. Byron Murphy and AJ Barner might be the targets here. It’s a bit of a stretch, but with the trade deadline passed, I think we need to be a little creative to solve this one.

4: A Late Free Agent Signing

I’m pretty dubious of this one, but it’ll obviously be considered. Brandon Aiyuk is about to come available, and there could be a bidding war for him. Tyreek Hill is still waiting for his chance to return to the field. Joey Bosa, Cam Robinson, Will Dissly, and many more are hoping for another shot in the NFL. There are interesting talents you could go pick up.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I just don’t think any of them are looking at much more than the veteran minimum at this point. Maybe Aiyuk, but I suspect the $3.5 million the team had before the restructures would be sufficient for any of this business. There has to be something bigger going on. I’m thinking Charbonnet gets extended over the next few days, but only time will tell.

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