Why The Seahawks Should Pursue Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

If you’ve been following the NFL over the last couple of years, you’re probably at least somewhat familiar with the Brandon Aiyuk drama in San Francisco. I won’t get into the entire saga, but what’s important is where things stand right now. Aiyuk is forcing the 49ers to either pay him or release him, and they’re expected to release him soon.

What Happens Next

Once the 49ers do this, there is expected to be a market for his services. Since the trade deadline has passed, this is the last chance teams will have to acquire a notable talent at the position. Past him, you’re stuck buying lottery tickets with guys like Odell Beckham Jr or Tyreek Hill coming off a massive injury. Expect there to be a line of teams.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the front of that line will likely be the Los Angeles Rams, who are down Puka Nacua for at least four games and Davante Adams for a bit longer. Their top receiver as of this moment might be Tutu Atwell, which is untenable. So before we go any further in this conversation, keep in mind that if the Seahawks don’t get involved, there’s a good chance the Rams get him.

Reasons To Take A Shot

So, that’s reason number one. But there are others. Before the trade deadline, it was reported that the Seahawks wanted to add a wide receiver. Assuming they meant for the immediate term, to bolster their chances of winning right now, and not for 2027 and beyond when Cooper Kupp retires, Aiyuk could work for that. Let’s remember how good he was previously.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He made the All-Pro team in 2023, with nearly 1,350 yards as the top option on a 49ers team that nearly won the super bowl. He’s a former first round pick, who has been productive every year he was healthy and engaged. He mostly plays on the outside, which is a good fit on this team that already has slots. And after the way things went in San Fran, he’ll be cheap.

The Other Shoe

The reasons to stay away are relatively clear. While he does come from the Kyle Shanahan offense in San Francisco, he’d have to learn this offense on the fly in a couple of months. He last played football in 2024, a season cut short by injury, and he’s been persona non grata in San Fran for much of the time since. And there’s no getting around his eccentricities.

Still recovering from knee surgery, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (left) hangs out with teammate George Kittle (85). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his defense, I’ll say that his beef is clearly with the 49ers front office specifically. His teammates seem happy with him, and there’s reason to believe the team has painted him in a poor light. But there’s no denying his recent actions indicate he’s not all there. So there’s something of a risk here. But all you’re asking is him to keep it together for a few months.

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