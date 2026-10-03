5 Burning Questions Ahead of Chargers vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 4 matchup at Lumen Field.

To learn more about the Seahawks' opponent this week, we spoke with the Los Angeles Chargers On SI editor Chris Roling.

The Chargers haven’t had the best start to their season. Why has that been the case over the first three weeks?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Harbaugh pointed at mishandling of preseason reps for the starters as one big issue. But that’s underselling it: The Chargers started over with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel took over the offense, while Chris O’Leary took over the defense for Jesse Minter, now head coach in Baltimore. McDaniel’s offense just hasn’t worked and O’Leary has limited coordinator experience at the college level and it shows. They are, pretty simply, underprepared.

What has surprised you the most about the Chargers so far?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert. He’s off and erratic, straight-up not seeing defenders he normally would. He’s obviously uncomfortable in the offense. Maybe that has to do with the footwork changes in certain stances, maybe not. But it doesn't help that his interior offensive line is bad and his cast of weapons poor. Even so, he looks even worse than last year, which is really shocking.

What’s one matchup that you deem to be important for the game?

Los Angeles Chargers center Jake Slaughter at press conference during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers’ interior offensive line in all facets. They’re down to scraps. Right guard Cole Strange was a middling signing. Center Jake Slaughter is a rookie they drafted to convert to guard before that experiment was canceled when Tyler Biadasz went down. Left guard is down to former first-round bust Trevor Penning, since Kayode Awosika, Trey Pipkins and Branson Taylor are hurt. Good times. Herbert needs time to throw and a little push in the running game would be nice, too.

If the Chargers were to win, what would be the reason why?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert calms down and gets a little closer to normal. That probably mean a simplified offense, too. He needs to take the checkdowns when they are there and, like last year, he needs to make his legs part of the game again.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hard to see this one being close. It’s really hard to explain just how bad and unprepared the Chargers have been. There’s a vibe of the front office having failed the coaches in terms of talent acquisition and the talent on the roster not buying what Harbaugh’s selling anymore. Crazier things have happened, but an 0-3 team that looked lost against Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals pulling it together on the road would be a dramatic change of course here. Seahawks by at least a touchdown.

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