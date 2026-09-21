Hanich Meter Panic: Different Growing Pains, Same Dominance for Seahawks

It had been 11 days between Week 1 and Week for the Seattle Seahawks. They weren't as concerned about rust as they were about developing good habits and overcoming challenges. The Seahawks dominated the Cardinals 31-7 at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 without their starting quarterback, right guard, and free safety.

It wasn't all dominant, as the Seahawks left several points on the board and looked sloppy in the first half. The Seahawks took a 7-7 tie at halftime, but then scored 24 points in the second half. This looked like the same second-half dominance that matched the Seahawks' intensity and dominance from last year's Super Bowl-winning team.

New Personnel, Same Mentality

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the players and coaches are new to the Seahawks this season. Among the most noticeable new additions are offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and running back Jadarian Price.

While some of the key personnel are new, the Seahawks still had the same mentality to play with aggression every play. The Seahawks had a bad first-half performance, but still played elite in the second half for a dominant victory.

This is the mentality that head coach Mike Macdonald has developed within the culture each offseason and training camp since he has been with the team. The Seahawks had eight regular-season games where they won by two or more possessions.

They went on to win the Divisional Round and Super Bowl LX by two more possessions. Seattle's dominant win over the Cardinals is a continuation of the dominant mentality Macdonald and his team are pushing.

Can the Seahawks Be Just as Dominant as Last Year?

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks thrived last season in their ability to adapt through challenges. Their first biggest challenge is the injury to quarterback Sam Darnold that might keep him off the field for only one more game. Seattle's passing offense has been great because Drew Lock and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have stepped up. This is an example of the talented and devoted roster that the Seahawks possess. If one player goes down, two more step up.

Starting safety Ty Okada has been out in both games for the Seahawks, but Rodey Thomas II has been stellar twice when pulled up from the practice squad. Starting right guard Anthony Bradford was out, but veteran Christian Haynes and rookie Beau Stephens were solid stepping in.

This is a young but experienced Seahawks roster and coaching staff. There are going to be times when they show their vulnerability, but they find ways to win close or dominant games.

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