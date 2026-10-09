5 Score Predictions for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 5 matchup as they host the San Francisco 49ers for their second NFC West contest of the season.

The Seahawks are 1-0 in the division after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, while the Niners come into the contest 2-0 in the NFC West and 4-0 overall.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff predicted the outcome for the game and explained their reasoning.

Analyst Prediction Russell Baxter SEA 22-20 Jeremy Brener SF 34-31 Randy Gurzi SEA 31-28 Michael Hanich SEA 27-23 Brendon Nelson SEA 20-17

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 22, 49ers 20

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on the field prior to warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last two times the Niners faced the Seahawks, they scored a total of nine points and didn't score a touchdown in either contest. The challenge for Seattle's defense on Sunday is not only slowing Christian McCaffrey, but harassing Brock Purdy. San Francisco has not given up a sack during its 4-0 start. The 'Hawks will settle for five field goals and one touchdown and hand Kyle Shanahan's club their first loss of the season.

Jeremy Brener: 49ers 34, Seahawks 31

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be a close game either way. I think the Seahawks are going to struggle running the ball in this one, which is what leads to the loss. This game could be very reminiscent of the Washington Commanders matchup back in Week 3. The Seahawks give up an early score and are forced to come from behind by abandoning the run and going through the air. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba helps the Seahawks' cause, the Niners have enough playmakers on offense to get it done.

Randy Gurzi: Seahawks 31, 49ers 28

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a tough one as both the Seahawks and 49ers are top 10 in points scored on offense as well as points surrendered on defense. Fans will remember Seattle torching the Niners in the playoffs last year, but this game is going to be much closer than that. Being at home, the Seahawks have the edge.

Michael Hanich: Seahawks 27, 49ers 23

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have their toughest test of the season with the 49ers. Luckily, the 49ers have their toughest test of the season too. San Francisco will allow its first sack of the season to Seattle and allow three total sacks, led by DeMarcus Lawrence and Nick Emmanwori. Sam Darnold might be the biggest surprise and find ways to get the ball to JSN for a big game.

Brendon Nelson: Seahawks 20, 49ers 17

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Macdonald's defense has a good handle on the 49ers offense and their lack of a speed threat to take the top off the defense means you can keep them in a box close to the line of scrimmage. The Seahawks offense struggles to run the ball but Darnold makes enough plays to win.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter