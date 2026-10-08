5 Seahawks RB Predictions for Week 5 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will employ several running backs for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

With Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from a torn ACL, the running back room has had to adapt every week throughout the season. The team signed Robert Henry Jr. off of the Washington Commanders practice squad to join George Holani, Emanuel Wilson and Velus Jones Jr. on the roster.

Here's a look at how each available running back could perform against the Niners.

Zach Charbonnet: Too Soon for a Return?

NFL Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As someone who is on the physically unable to perform list, Charbonnet is officially eligible to return to the field in Week 5 against the Niners. That doesn't necessarily mean he will be playing, however.

Charbonnet was a limited participant on the injury report this week, which puts his status up in the air for the game. The fact that the Seahawks signed another running back suggests that he may not be ready quite yet to make a return. Given that the team also has a game on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, the team might be looking to preserve him for that game.

Prediction: Charbonnet is not placed on the 53-man roster

Emanuel Wilson: The Likely Lead Back

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson crushed it as the lead back in the team's Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. He ran the ball 21 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, while catching three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Wilson proved that he can be the top option in the offense, and it is a role he could easily have against the Niners as well.

San Francisco has a much more challenging defensive front than Los Angeles, so there will be a fair set of challenges going into the week. Wilson is currently Seattle's best running back, so the team should be handing the ball to him frequently.

Prediction: Wilson gets 15-20 carries and scores a touchdown.

George Holani: Third Down Merchant

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the aforementioned Charbonnet, Holani was on the injury report this week with a rib injury. Holani has consistently been the team's backup running back throughout the season, accruing a couple of carries in each of the team's first four games. In Holani's most effective game this season, he caught five passes for 48 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

During that game, the Seahawks found themselves trailing for most of the contest. This is likely where Holani fits best, and if he were to have a larger role in the game, it would possibly be because the team is trailing. The Seahawks hope that this isn't the case, but if they were to fall behind against the 49ers, expect Holani to be catching passes out of the backfield.

Prediction: Holani plays, but only gets around five carries for 10-15 yards.

Velus Jones Jr.: The Wild Card

Seattle Seahawks running back Velus Jones Jr. before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was signed to the active roster after Jaden Price was placed on injured reserve just ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Chargers. Jones has been elevated from the practice squad twice already this season, and the team would have only had one more chance to do so. This meant it was time to bring him back onto the active roster.

In three games so far this season, Jones has been mostly a special teams player. He did appear in two snaps on offense, but special teams has been where the team has asked him to perform. This is what he should be expected to do during this matchup as well.

Prediction: Jones gets special teams snaps, but doesn't play on offense.

Robert Henry Jr.: The New Kid in Town

Washington Commanders running back Robert Henry Jr. carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks signed Henry from the Commanders' practice squad earlier in the week, hoping he would give the team some depth. The 2026 undrafted free agent out of UTSA ran the ball 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown during three games in the preseason. He did not make the team's 53-man roster but was brought back onto the practice squad.

It remains to be seen if Henry will even be active for the game, especially because he does not have much knowledge of the playbook. He's doing the best he can to make himself available, but if he were to be active, he likely won't have a very large role against the 49ers.

Prediction: Henry is inactive for his first game with the Seahawks.

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