Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 5 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup
The Seattle Seahawks are set for their second NFC West showdown of the season as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. The 49ers head into this one with a record of 4-0, standing tall as one of the few unbeaten teams in the NFL.
Seattle has the lead in the all-time series, 33-24, including the postseason. Last season, San Francisco won the first meeting 17-13, but the Seahawks got their revenge with a 13-3 win later in the year. They did even better in the playoffs, defeating their rival 41-6 in the NFC Divisional Round.
Their rivalry is renewed for the 2026 season on Sunday and it's sure to be one of the better games of the weekend. The question is who will come out on top? While we have to wait to see how things transpire on the field, the experts are leaning Seattle in this one. Let's check out a few media outlets to see who is favored.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain McMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Jeremy Fowler: 49ers
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: 49ers
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Ben Solak: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: 49ers
- Seth Wickersham: 49ers
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Prisco's Pick: Seahawks 28, 49ers 21
"This is an enormous division game that will be a physical war, as they always are between these two. The 49ers are undefeated, but this is a tough road test. The Seahawks are the healthier team, but the 49ers have played better. The 49ers have played well in Seattle, but I think the Seattle defense will come up big late to win it," Prisco wrote.
Final expert tally and my prediction
The experts are leaning Seattle in this one with 14 predictions in their favor.
Seahawks: 14
49ers: 8
Seattle suffered a tough loss on the road to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 and then bounced back with a close win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 4. This week, there was no travel for the Seahawks, and that should help them get started quickly.
The 49ers are going to make it tough, but in the end, Seattle escapes with a win and looks ahead to the Denver Broncos with a 4-1 record.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 28
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.