Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 5 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup

The Seattle Seahawks are set for their second NFC West showdown of the season as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. The 49ers head into this one with a record of 4-0, standing tall as one of the few unbeaten teams in the NFL.

Seattle has the lead in the all-time series, 33-24, including the postseason. Last season, San Francisco won the first meeting 17-13, but the Seahawks got their revenge with a 13-3 win later in the year. They did even better in the playoffs, defeating their rival 41-6 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Their rivalry is renewed for the 2026 season on Sunday and it's sure to be one of the better games of the weekend. The question is who will come out on top? While we have to wait to see how things transpire on the field, the experts are leaning Seattle in this one. Let's check out a few media outlets to see who is favored.

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Iain McMillan: Seahawks

Peter Dewey: 49ers

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams celebrates after a stop against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Seahawks

Mike Clay: Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler: 49ers

Dan Graziano: Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler: 49ers

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

Jason Reid: Seahawks

Ben Solak: Seahawks

Lindsey Thiry: 49ers

Seth Wickersham: 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prisco's Pick: Seahawks 28, 49ers 21

"This is an enormous division game that will be a physical war, as they always are between these two. The 49ers are undefeated, but this is a tough road test. The Seahawks are the healthier team, but the 49ers have played better. The 49ers have played well in Seattle, but I think the Seattle defense will come up big late to win it," Prisco wrote.

Final expert tally and my prediction

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold runs onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are leaning Seattle in this one with 14 predictions in their favor.

Seahawks: 14

49ers: 8

Seattle suffered a tough loss on the road to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 and then bounced back with a close win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 4. This week, there was no travel for the Seahawks, and that should help them get started quickly.

The 49ers are going to make it tough, but in the end, Seattle escapes with a win and looks ahead to the Denver Broncos with a 4-1 record.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 28

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