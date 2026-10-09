3 Bold Predictions For Seahawks vs. 49ers in Week 5

Week 5 provides the Seattle Seahawks with an excellent opportunity. They're set to host the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers, who are one of the final three unbeaten teams in the 2026 season.

They're also an NFC West rival and are currently leading the division with the 3-1 Seahawks looking up at them in the standings. Getting a win would be huge since it would not only hand the Niners a loss, but it would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker, meaning they would be the leaders in the division.

It won't be easy, but the Seahawks know how to defeat the 49ers, having done so twice last year, including once in the playoffs. Their chances of securing that win become much greater, especially if these three bold predictions come true.

Sam Darnold throws for 300 yards against his old team

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being rivals, there are some strong ties between the Seahawks and 49ers. That includes Sam Darnold, who played for San Francisco during the 2023 season. Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is also a former Niner, employed as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2025 before taking his new role with the Seahawks.

Their familiarity with the 49ers will help them as Fleury and Darnold enter this one with a strong game plan. In this bold prediction, that leads to a strong showing with Darnold tossing 300 yards against his former team.

Julian Love records a pick-six

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Love was off to a hot start this season, with interceptions in each of the first two games. A calf injury kept him out in Week 3, but he was back in Week 4 and had five tackles and a pass defense. If the Seahawks are going to win this one, they will need Love to step up and that's what he does in this prediction. Not only does he get another interception, but he helps out his offense by recording his first pick-six of the year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba records 100 yards, two touchdowns

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the win against the Chargers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an "off" game. He finished with five receptions for 76 yards, which is nothing to scoff at, but for him, it was subpar. It was not only the first game where JSN didn't top 100 yards this season, but it was also the first where he didn't score a touchdown. In this final bold prediction, he makes up for that by recording at least 100 yards receiving while scoring two touchdowns.

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