5 Seahawks Ruled Inactive vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are warming up for their Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could have major implications in the NFC West standings.

Ahead of the game, the Seahawks ruled out a handful of players who are either injured or don't factor into plans for the game. Here's a look at who is inactive:

QB Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To nobody's surprise, Milroe is inactive as the team's emergency third quarterback. Sam Darnold will start, and Drew Lock will be his backup.

RB Robert Henry Jr.

Washington Commanders' Athan Kaliakmanis in action with Robert Henry Jr. | Action Images via Reuters

Henry was signed to the active roster this week from the Washington Commanders' practice squad to boost depth at a position of need. Given that he doesn't know the playbook very well quite yet, the team is going to keep him on the sidelines for the game against the 49ers.

With a short week coming up, the Seahawks could look to have Henry make his team debut on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos later this week.

LB Chazz Surratt

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surratt has been dealing with a calf injury over the last couple of weeks and is inactive because of it. He was the only player ruled out previously on the team's injury report.

WR Montorie Foster Jr.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster remains a healthy scratch for the fifth week in a row as the team's final wide receiver on the depth chart. The team has not found him a role for game days quite yet. As the season rolls along, this could change if injuries pop up in the wide receiver room.

TE Nick Kallerup

Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Kallerup is tackled after catching a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kallerup, an undrafted free agent in 2025, is out for today's game against the Niners as a healthy scratch. Kallerup made two appearances earlier in the season in Weeks 2 and 3, but was inactive last week and remains on the sidelines again.

49ers Inactives

QB Kurtis Rourke (emergency third QB)

S Marques Sigle (ankle)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

LB Tatum Bethune (healthy scratch)

OL Enrique Cruz Jr. (healthy scratch)

DT James Thompson Jr. (ankle)

DE Nick Bosa (knee, calf)

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the FOX One app.

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