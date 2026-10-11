Seahawks Confidence Meter: Leonard Williams an X-Factor vs 49ers

The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Seattle Seahawks (3-1). The Seahawks are seeing the biggest injuries in their secondary, mostly in their safeties, and their rookie starting running back Jadarian Price is on IR. Late in the Week 4 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers, veteran Leonard Williams was down with an ankle injury.

​There were real concerns that Williams would miss the critical Week 5 home game versus the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). He missed Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday’s practice. It was revealed on Friday that he would play on Sunday, which should be a huge sign of relief for the Seahawks. Williams might be Seattle’s most crucial player on Sunday.

​Leonard Williams Knows How to Take Down the 49ers

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Williams is arguably one of the Seahawks’ most important defenders, along with linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Not only is he the leader on the defensive line, but he sets up the tempo and the intensity for the Dark Side Defense.

​In Week 1 of the game versus the 49ers last season, Williams accounted for a season-high seven total tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. In the regular-season finale in Week 18 last season, the 49ers' offense focused their attention on Williams at the line of scrimmage. This allowed the rest of the Seahawks' defense to crash the line of scrimmage. Finally, in the 41-6 Divisional Round win, Williams accounted for two total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Williams is one of the key reasons why 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is averaging only 3.2 yards or less versus the three games versus Seattle. The Seahawks haven't allowed McCaffrey to account for a rushing or receiving touchdown in the last five games. Williams has also been key in suppressing 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy by pressuring him, sacking him or keeping him from rushing for more yards in RPO.

​Why Williams Needs to Be Perfect for the 49ers

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rushes with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in pursuit during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 49ers will be the Seahawks’ biggest test so far this season. San Francisco’s offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in any of the four games this season and it faced the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos. One good reason is Purdy’s ability to escape the pocket and evade pressure. Purdy has played like one of the league’s best players, but he now faces Williams and the Dark Side Defense.

​The Seahawks will be the 49ers’ biggest test yet this season. Seattle ranks in the top five in most defensive categories through the first four games of the season. Seattle ranks first in the league in passing yards allowed per game, total yards allowed per game and tackles for loss. Williams is a big reason for that.

​He accounted for 13 total tackles, nine solo tackles, six quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three sacks. If he isn't limited against the 49ers, there is a great chance it will be a battle every yard, every play. The Seahawks need Williams to be the X-Factor, even if he isn't 100%.

​Confidence Meter: 8

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