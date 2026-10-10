How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to regain first place in the NFC West as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 5 matchup at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks are 3-1 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 4. Meanwhile, the 49ers are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the league. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX and the FOX One app.

The Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings, including the divisional round matchup between the two teams back in January.

Entering Sunday's Week 5 contest, the Seahawks are three-point favorites at home against the 49ers, while the over/under is set for 45.5 total points.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Tom Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as the sideline reporters. Land Clark is leading the officiating crew for the Week 5 matchup after his crew officiated the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the west coast contest can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers TV & Viewing Info

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: FOX | FOX One

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -162 | 49ers +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup, they will get right to work in preparing for Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, who they will play on Thursday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

If the Seahawks can win this game, they will put themselves back in first place in the NFC West in a tie with the Niners, but they will have the tiebreaker by virtue of winning this game. This matchup could have playoff implications down the line, so it is critical for both teams to put their best foot forward and grab a win.

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