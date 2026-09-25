6 Predictions for Seahawks vs. Commanders Week 3 Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, where they hope to keep their undefeated record intact and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff spoke their opinions into how they think the game will play out.

Analyst Score Connor J. Benintendi SEA 29, WAS 10 Jeremy Brener SEA 31, WAS 13 Randy Gurzi SEA 27, WAS 13 Michael Hanich SEA 38, WAS 10 Andrew Hughes SEA 27, WAS 17 Brendon Nelson SEA 30, WAS 10

Connor J. Benintendi: 29-10 Seahawks

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The absence of Jayden Daniels for Washington swings this game massively in the Seahawks' favor. Marcus Mariota has been a serviceable backup, but he was 2-6 as the Commanders' starter in 2025 when Daniels also missed a large chunk of the season. Seattle beat Washington 38-14 last season even with Daniels on the field, and the Seahawks proved they can blowout opponents even with Drew Lock under center.

"Sam Darnold might be back for the Seahawks, and Mike Macdonald's defense might be playing its best football since he took over as head coach in 2024. It's hard to see the Commanders putting up much of a fight in this one."

Jeremy Brener: 31-13 Seahawks

"It's no surprise that my colleagues and I all think the Seahawks will win by multiple scores. If they play the way they did last week against the Arizona Cardinals, they should take this game with ease. While playing on the road on the East Coast presents challenges, the Seahawks simply have more talent and momentum than the Commanders do after the first two weeks. That will become apparent once the two teams take the field."

Randy Gurzi: 27-13 Seahawks

"With Jayden Daniels out, this weekend has become a battle of the backups, with Drew Lock taking on Marcus Mariota. Lock has the clear advantage, even though Mariota is a solid QB2. More importantly, the Seattle defense is playing lights out while the Washington secondary has been getting torched throughout the first two weeks. That bodes well for Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as they put out more highlight-reel plays in a lopsided victory."

Michael Hanich: 38-10 Seahawks

“Whether it's Sam Darnold or Drew Lock starting at quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks are going to find ways to find ways to the ball to their start wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Washington. Rashid Shaheed or Jadarian Price could accomplish some first offensive touchdowns as Seahawks. Defensively, Seattle should continue their dominating performance, especially with Nick Emmanwori close to 100%. With too many questions surrounding the Commanders, it should be no problem dominating on both sides of the ball.”

Andrew Hughes: 27-17 Seahawks

"Washington has neither a strong pass rush nor a lockdown secondary. With Sam Darnold back in the fold after a glute injury cost him all of Week 2 and most of Week 1, there could be a settling-in period for the offense on Sunday. The Commanders may be able to keep things interesting early with Marcus Mariota having a full week to settle in himself with Jayden Daniels out, but Seattle outclasses Washington in every aspect, on paper. They should pull away late to win and cover."

Brendon Nelson: 30-10 Seahawks

"Washington strikes me as lifeless and uninterested, like they're already thinking about who the new coach is gonna be. I don't even think it matters who the quarterback is."

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