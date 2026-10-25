7 Seahawks Ruled Inactive vs. Chiefs, Including Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks are warming up for their Week 7 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, who are led by Patrick Mahomes and last year's Super Bowl MVP and former friend Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks had a long injury report going into the matchup, so many people are intrigued by who will be inactive for the Seahawks against the Chiefs. Here's a look at what they ultimately decided on.

Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock warms up prior to the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock has been limited in practice throughout the week with a right elbow injury. The team is opting to make him the emergency third quarterback for the game against the Chiefs. This means he'll only come in if Sam Darnold and second-year pro Jalen Milroe suffer an injury.

Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet was put onto the 53-man roster this week, sparking hopes that he will return to the field soon. The Seahawks are keeping him out for the game against the Chiefs as he continues to recover from his knee injury, which he suffered during the NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers back in January.

Drake Thomas

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas celebrates after an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas is missing his third straight game for the Seahawks with an ankle injury. He has yet to return to practice and could face a longer absence.

Robert Henry Jr.

UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry has yet to make his debut for the Seahawks after being signed to the active roster from the Washington Commanders' practice squad in Week 4.

Chazz Surratt

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surratt is dealing with a calf injury that has held him out for most of the season. His last game took place in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

Connor O'Toole

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Toole popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury but was limited in practice on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately for him, he did not make enough progress to be on the active roster for the game.

Beau Stephens

Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa, is the lone healthy scratch for the Seahawks, with Anthony Bradford back in the mix for the team.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is scheduled for 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or streaming on Peacock.

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