Surging Seattle Seahawks are powered by top-ranked defense in NFL
Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books. The Philadelphia Eagles are at Lambeau Field tonight to take on the Green Bay Packers in a playoff rematch from a year ago.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut has his weekly NFL Defensive Rankings updated to the moment. There’s been no change at the top as the Seattle Seahawks remain at No. 1. Mike Macdonald’s club opened up a 35-0 second-quarter lead in the team’s 44-22 victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The head coach and defensive coordinator Aden Durde unit had an enormous say in the team’s impressive start.
“The Seattle Seahawks defense made its mark early,” explained Johnson, “with two strip-sack touchdowns by DeMarcus Lawrence and two three-and-outs on the first four drives. From there, holding a 28-point lead, Seattle’s pass rush could pin its ears back and wreak havoc against Jacoby Brissett.”
Lawrence’s fumble returns covered 34 and 22 yards, respectively. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ first two touchdowns of the game were set up by turnovers deep in Seattle territory by teammate Sam Darnold. A lost fumble late in the second quarter eventually resulted in a four-yard TD run by Greg Dortch. In the third quarter, an interception by the Seattle signal-caller set up a Jacoby Brissett-to-Trey McBride 15-yard touchdown pass.
The Seahawks’ fourth straight win sets up a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. The two 7-2 teams will clash this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. “Seattle’s defense,” added Johnson, “especially its secondary, is a fantastic matchup for the Rams in Week 11.”
Of course, Macdonald’s club is in the midst of a 10-game road winning streak. They’ll be facing a red-hot Matthew Stafford and a Rams’ team that has outscored its opponents by a combined 128-46 count during their own current four-game winning streak.
