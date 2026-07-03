Analyst Slams Seahawks Offseason — But Here's Why We Disagree

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl season, which means according to some, the only way the team can go is down.

NFL.com analyst Matt Okada agrees, giving the Seahawks a "D+" for his offseason grade.

Okada argues that the team had some key losses in free agency, namely Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season and was dominant during the team's playoff run.

He also credits the losses of Boye Mafe, among others on the defensive side of the ball, to the Seahawks' challenging path towards repeating as Super Bowl champions. Okada also believes that the players chosen in the draft are a bit of a reach for the Seahawks, and they might not have earned their status as early draft picks.

However, the Seahawks had a method to their madness this offseason. They knew they were not going to be able to bring back all of their players, but they managed to fill the needs as best as they could, making a "D+" grade harsh.

Seahawks Had Better Offseason Than Expected

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald inside the stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The Seahawks could have had a better offseason, but there wasn't much they could have done. They knew they were losing some key contributors, but they replaced them in the NFL Draft.

Jadarian Price was arguably the best running back they could have drafted after losing Walker in free agency. Meanwhile, Bud Clark and Julian Neal could be Day 1 contributors to replace Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in the secondary.

The NFL offseason is all about change, most of which is inevitable. It's about what a team does in reaction to that change that determines whether or not it was successful or not.

The Seahawks brought back some key free agents, ensuring that they could retain some of their Super Bowl core. By retaining Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe, the Seahawks are giving themselves a chance to be right back where they were in February competing for another Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks still have a vast majority of their core roster from last year and they are integrating the new pieces of their team and embracing their new identity as they look to win another title for the franchise.

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