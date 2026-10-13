The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios for Seahawks vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are kicking Week 6 off with their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Seahawks are coming off of a loss against the San Francisco 49ers at home, so they are going to be extra focused going into their matchup with a short week incoming. Here's a look at three potential scenarios for the Seahawks as they visit the Broncos:

The Best: Seahawks Defense Shuts Down Bo Nix en Route to Blowout Victory

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks defense has surrendered 30 or more points in each of their two losses, but 23 or fewer in each of their three wins. The defense will have some struggles with Bo Nix and the Broncos offense on the other sideline, but they have to make sure they return to their identity as a smashmouth, dominant squad.

Perhaps the short week will work in the defense's favor, which is what the Seahawks are striving for. In the two losses they've suffered, the offense has scored 30+ points. The offense hasn't played perfect, but as long as the defense keeps Denver at bay, Seattle should walk away with a win.

The Worst: Turnover Woes Continue for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have committed nine turnovers in their first five games of the year, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league behind the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Out of those nine turnovers, five of them have come off of Sam Darnold interceptions in the last three games, two of which were one-score losses. That has completely devastated the Seahawks in those contests, and if he hadn't thrown those picks, Seattle could be 5-0.

If the Broncos defense, which already has seven takeaways in five games, can jar the football loose or jump Darnold's passing lanes, it could be a long night for the Seahawks.

The Likeliest: Another Close Game, But Broncos Edge Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba cannot catch a pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been in four one-score games in five weeks, which suggests that they could be in for another tight one against the Broncos on the road.

The Broncos have struggled in first halves this season, but turn it on after they return from the locker room. They are not a team that one can count out, so the Seahawks have to play four full quarters of football in order to win this one.

I'm expecting the Seahawks to take an early lead, but they don't find the kill shot to take an insurmountable lead. That will keep the door open for the Broncos, who use fourth-quarter heroics and the home crowd to fuel a comeback victory.

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