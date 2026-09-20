Brandon Pili Injury Update: Seahawks DT Exits Week 2 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks need as much defensive support as possible against an Arizona Cardinals team that has found some stability on offense. Not much can get past the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense, but that doesn't mean it invincible. The Seahawks might have some problems with defensive tackle Brandon Pili.​

Brandon Pili Checked Out for Concussion

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) in the end zone for a safety during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks announced that Pili is being evaluated for a concussion. If he is out for the remainder of the game, it could be trouble for the rest of the defense. Through the first three drives for the Cardinals, they rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries. The middle of the defense has been pushed significantly at the line of scrimmage.

The Cardinals know that the way to break down the Seahawks is to get their star tight end Trey McBride going and their running game going up the middle. There are signs that both are working after they finally found the end zone in their third possession.

The Seahawks haven’t lost a game since the 21-19 Week 11 loss last season to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has won nine consecutive games versus the Cardinals and won 10 of the last 11 games.

How Crucial is Pili to the Seahawks

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pili isn’t a starter or the best interior defensive lineman for the Seahawks, but his big frame is needed if they want to create a stout wall to make it much tougher to run. He adds solid reinforcement to the Seahawks' defensive line and backs up veteran Jarran Reed in the first group. His statistics often don’t show up on the stats sheet, but his contributions are seen more in how successful the Seahawks are at defending against the run.

The Seahawks don't want to get Reed in too many reps, which means that star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and second-year Rylie Mills have to slide inside. Murphy is looking to play more three-technique to provide pass rush and to account for sacks. Mills is more of a three-technique defensive tackle/strongside defensive end. This could create some mismatch around the interior defensive line.

If Pili is out for some time, it could mean that the Seahawks might need to pull rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern from the practice squad. Eastern is a player who plays as close to the role that Pili provides. The Seahawks could also turn to free agency or another team's practice squad to fill in for Pili's spot if Eastern isn't ready.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter