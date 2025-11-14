Breaking down how the Seattle Seahawks have won 10 straight road games
The Mike Macdonald Era in the Pacific Northwest is less than two seasons old. The Seattle Seahawks are a combined 17-9 in 26 games under his command. That’s a shaky 6-8 at home, yet an amazing 11-1 on the road.
The ‘Hawks will be at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to battle the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. Both teams bring 7-2 records and four-game winning streaks into this NFL battle royale. Macdonald’s club also brings something a little extra in the form of a 10-game road winning streak.
It began last season with a 34-14 victory at Atlanta in Week 7. The 10th consecutive victory came on a Sunday night at Landover, Maryland, with a 38-14 win over the struggling Washington Commanders in Week 9. The 10 wins have come by a combined 258-161 score (plus-97), with four of those triumphs by 12 or more points.
The club is 4-0 on the road this season, with wins at Pittsburgh (31-17), Arizona (23-20), Jacksonville (20-12) and Washington (38-14).
Of course, the current streak under Macdonald has been led by quarterbacks Geno Smith (6-0) and Sam Darnold (4-0). The duo has combined for 17 touchdowns passes and only four interceptions in only 10 victories, and neither quarterback lost a fumble in those contests.
What about the defense? Well, as previously mentioned, the Seahawks have allowed just 161 points during the streak, and in seven of those wins the opposition was limited to fewer than 20 points. While Seattle defenders have given up 17 offensive TDs in those victories, Leonard Williams and company have amassed an impressive 39 sacks and Macdonald’s club has come away with 16 takeaways.
Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde has his work cut out for him this week against Matthew Stafford and the NFL’s fifth-ranked offense. The veteran signal-caller has thrown for 25 scores opposed to two interceptions, and been sacked just 14 times. And Stafford has not been picked off in his last six outings.
It’s safe to say that the Seahawks’ road winning streak will be severely tested on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
