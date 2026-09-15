Breaking Down the Playcalling and Formations of the Seahawks’ Offense in Week 1
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It’s rather difficult to really judge much of anything that happened last Wednesday for the Seattle Seahawks offensively. When your quarterback gets hurt on play number five and you end up scrambling for any scrap of production and competency the rest of the night, it’s hard to know what to really trust.
But how did Brian Fleury play the hand he was dealt?
Formation And Personnel
According to Football Insights, the Seahawks were above-average in Week 1 in under center snaps, at 61.1%. Only nine teams were higher, and most of those nine teams played much of their games with a lead, like the Ravens, Bears, and Lions. The Seahawks won their game, but trailed for most of the night, so their rate of UC snaps is notable.
As for the other players, the Seahawks were near the bottom of the league in 11 personnel (three wide receivers). Only the 49ers and Raiders had a lower rate than Seattle’s 27.8%. They were also third in 21 personnel usage (two backs, one tight end) at 36.1%, behind the same two teams. So, despite the loss of Sam Darnold, Fleury stuck to his core principles.
Sticking With Play Action
Another notable statistic is play action rate. Ryan Paganetti, former NFL analytics coach, went over the frequency of teams hitting play action in neutral down, distance, and circumstance. While it’s important to note that we’re talking about a fairly small handful of plays, so we should be careful with any sweeping assumptions, Seattle ranked twelfth before MNF.
On fifteen “on schedule” passing plays, which are 1st and 10 or 2nd and 1-6 snaps, Fleury went play action on nine of them. Of the eleven ahead of him, six played a vast majority of their games with a lead, and a seventh (LaFleur in Green Bay) led for most of the game before things got away from him late. So play action is clearly an important part of the plan here.
Final Takeaways
It’s far too early to make any meaningful conclusions about this new offense. However, the circumstances Brian Fleury faced last week are at least somewhat extreme, and yet he still stuck to some of the core tenets of the Kubiak-Shanahan offense. They stuck to under center football and drilled play action despite losing their quarterback and falling behind.
While the Seahawks were never behind by more than ten points, and even then only had to survive that circumstance for two drives, I still find the lack of panic notable. Besides, if and when this team does find themselves on the bad end of a lopsided score, dropping into shotgun and abandoning play action isn’t an unreasonable course of action. So, so far, so good.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN