Chargers vs. Seahawks: Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination

The Seattle Seahawks are returning to the field as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 4 matchup at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks have only faced off against the Chargers twice since the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles back in 2017. In 2018, the Chargers beat the Seahawks 25-17 at Lumen Field, while the Seahawks won the last game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in 2022 by a score of 37-22.

Going into this matchup, the Seahawks are 2-1 after beating the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals while losing to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Chargers have dropped all three of their games so far, losing to the Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills and are in dire need of getting back on track.

Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Chargers and Seahawks in their Week 4 matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers

This game will be featured on CBS, with Andrew Catalon leading the way on play-by-play. Former NFL defensive back Logan Ryan will provide color commentary. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Logan Ryan

Sideline Reporter: A.J. Ross

Referees for Week 4 Chargers vs. Seahawks

NFL referee Scott Novak during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Scott Novak

Umpire: Mike Morton

Down Judge: Brian Sakowski

Line Judge: Mark Stewart

Field Judge: John Jenkins

Side Judge: Don Willard

Back Judge: Tony Josselyn

Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 Uniform

The Chargers will don their road whites with their powder pants and powder blue socks. The Chargers wore this combination last week against the Buffalo Bills, in which they lost 24-16.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Powder

Seattle Seahawks Week 4 Uniform

The Seahawks are bringing out all of their navy this week. According to the team, it is the 104th time they have worn this uniform combination. They have won eight games in a row when wearing all navy.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Kickoff between the Chargers and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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