Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde is a potential head coaching candidate for the 2027 season, especially considering how well his unit has performed since he took over in 2024.

Durde received some interviews last year but ultimately stuck with Seattle, but that may not be the case this time around. Here's a look at three teams that could and should have Durde on their radar to be their next head coach.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts look poised to blow it all up at the end of the season, especially after their 26-3 loss against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football which resulted in the team cutting quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Colts surrender 354.8 yards per game, which makes them the seventh-worst defense in the league. Indianapolis would absolutely benefit from hiring a coach like Durde, who has a defense that only allows 236.1 yards per game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers were winless going into Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, but they became the last team in the league to win a football game this season. Their 0-8 start has cranked up the heat on Jim Harbaugh's seat in Los Angeles, and it will likely lead to a parting of ways.

In the offseason, should the Chargers follow through with that, they could look at Durde replacing Harbaugh, especially considering the Chargers have a defense that allows 26.6 points per game, which is tied for fifth most in the league.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are a bit of a wild card, as Brian Schottenheimer's seat is not as hot as the other two teams. However, the Cowboys are 4-6 and have the league's worst defense, giving up almost 400 yards per game and 28.2 points per contest.

Durde also has a connection to the Cowboys as a member of Dan Quinn's defensive staff from 2021-23. He was also an intern with the Cowboys for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, so his relationship with Jerry Jones has lasted longer than a decade.

Perhaps the Cowboys look to fix their defense by bringing in someone like Durde, who is familiar with the organization but will likely bring a fresh perspective that the Cowboys have needed on defense for the last couple of years.

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