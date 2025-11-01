Cooper Kupp shares what he learned playing with Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner
The last time that the Seattle Seahawks faced franchise legend Bobby Wagner, he almost single-handedly beat them himself.
That was the one year that Wagner spent with the division rival Los Angeles Rams - and even though LA started a nobody at quarterback, Wagner was determined to send a message to his former team - and he nearly pulled off an upset.
It must have come through loud and clear, because the next offseason the Seahawks signed Wagner back after the Rams inexplicably let him go. Now, Wagner is with Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders, who will be hosting Seattle on Sunday Night Football this week.
Here's what former Rams teammate Cooper Kupp had to say about what he learned from playing with Wagner.
All together, Wagner has now appeared in a stunning 210 regular season NFL games in his career, totaling a ridiculous 1,111 solo tackles.
There are a lot of remarkable things about Wagner's career. Perhaps the greatest one is that outside of a five-game absence in his third season in Seattle, Wagner has never missed more than two games in a single year.
That includes every game for the Commanders this season and last, which ended in Wagner getting his 10th career Pro Bowl nomination. That goes with six first team All-Pro honors, an appearance on the all 2010s team and one Super Bowl victory.
Add it all up, and you have a slam dunk Hall of Fame career for Wagner, who should sign a one-day deal with the Seahawks when it's time for him to retire - assuming that day ever comes.
It was shaky for a while after he left for the second time, but Seattle has since replaced Wagner with Ernest Jones IV. While only a handful of linebackers ever can match Wagner at his best, in Jones they have found a very capable long-term starter who should get a Pro Bowl nod or two before he's through.
As for Kupp, he came in expected to be the Seahawks' new WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While he technically is, it's a pretty distant second. Through seven games, JSN has 526 more yards than Kupp, who's been Seattle's second most-productive pass-catcher. Now there's rumors that the Seahawks may look for receiver help at the trade deadline.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best
Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline
Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival