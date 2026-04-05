How Nick Emmanwori Could Impact Seahawks’ First Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

There isn’t much time left for all teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, to decide what they want to do for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have the luxury of weighing several options with the 32nd overall pick, including the idea of trading back.

There are several positions that general manager John Schneider and his front office could go with the first overall pick. One variable that could decide where the Seahawks go with the pick depends on how they will utilize rookie slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori.

What Happens if Emmanwori Stays at Nickel?

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not long after the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl title in program history, head coach Mike Macdonald said he is open to a lot of things. Among them is the idea of switching Emmanwori from slot cornerback to other positions, including safety, a position he was originally drafted in. This talk was done before the start of Free Agency, which means Emmanwori might see a new position this upcoming season.

If he stays put at the corner, the position will have a good number of starters and backups making an impact. This opens an opportunity for the Seahawks to look for a starting running back, a replacement at right guard or center, a future starting edge rusher, or competition at wide receiver or safety.

While cornerbacks prospects like Avieon Terrell and Brandon Cisse are great players, they would likely not be starters for three seasons. One of them would solely be a backup and play in dime packages. If the Seahawks keep the first-round pick, they need to use that pick on a real position of need.

What Happens if Emmanwori is Moved to Another Position?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Emmanwori is moved from cornerback to safety or a more dynamic SAM linebacker, the Seahawks might be in the business for a top-tier cornerback. This would open up a slot cornerback slot that a first-round rookie could walk into, if they beat out Noah Igbinoghene, or Devon Witherspoon moves to slot.

Emmanwori would likely be the starting safety, opposite Julian Love, but newly re-signed Ty Okada would still have a strong presence on the field for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. Emmanwori is already one of the most versatile defenders on an elite Seahawks’ defense, and he could show that more if he were to play safety, SAM linebacker, slot cornerback, and even boundary cornerback depending on the scheme.

A young cornerback selected in the first round being added to the roster would make the rich a lot richer. Emmanwori’s main position switch would be the only reason why the Seahawks select a cornerback in the first round, other than based solely on pure talent.

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