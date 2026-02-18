Expert Believes Seahawks Find Rashid Shaheed Replacement in the Draft

As the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks have the comfort of not having as many holes on their roster as the other 31 teams in the league. That doesn’t mean the Seahawks have some issues they need to sort out this offseason to potentially repeat for a Super Bowl title.

There are two ways for the Seahawks to rebuild their roster this offseason, which is free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have the salary cap space to re-sign some of their stars. Among them is wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who was a key piece to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl season.

The Seahawks want to bring Shaheed back this offseason, but there are concerns over his cost or that he might want to follow Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders when free agency hits. That is what NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah is anticipating with the Seahawks with his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

The Seahawks drafted a dynamic young weapon

There are a few areas where the Seahawks could do with their first-round pick. Jeremiah has the Seahawks picking Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with the 32nd overall pick. He says this pick is in case the Seahawks aren’t able to retain Shaheed. If they don’t get him back, the Seahawks have a new reliable weapon to replace him.

Concepcion is a young version of Shaheed in receiving, running, and returning. In three years at the collegiate level, Concepcion caught 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns while for 431 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries. He also took 25 punt returns for 456 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023 and a second-team All-ACC selection while with NC State. This past season at Texas A&M, Concepcion was named a consensus All-American and a recipient of the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football.

Why the Seahawks go offense first

Jeremiah is projecting that the free agency losses will be more significant on offense for the Seahawks than on defense. They will likely let some defenders go, but they might unexpectedly see Shaheed leave via free agency. This would be a crucial loss to the Seahawks, as he is the most versatile and dynamic weapon on the team.

Jeremiah also said on Twitter that he expects the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft to have more quality starters at cornerback. There were only three cornerbacks taken in the first round, as opposed to wide receiver, where Concepcion was the sixth from his position group. The Seahawks could likely keep Josh Jobe over Riq Woolen as the starting cornerback moving forward. Which is why the Seahawks might go wide receiver in the first round.

More Seahawks On SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots