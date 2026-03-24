Seahawks Making Draft Push for Linebacker Wade Woodaz

The NFL Draft is always an ideal time for a team to build its roster with young, talented players. This is the time for the Seattle Seahawks to make a push to improve their roster with potential starters and quality depth at needed positions. Among the biggest position needs are at running back, interior offensive line, and cornerback. There are other positions that the Seahawks could fill, one position unit they are interested in adding in the draft is the linebacker position. They apparently have a key target in Clemson’s Wade Woodaz.

Seahawks in Talks with One Linebacker Prospect

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woodaz had the chance to talk with Justin Melo of Draft On SI about his collegiate career and NFL Draft journey. Melo and Woodaz discussed different topics in this interview. One of them is the teams that Woodaz has talked to in meetings or during the NFL Scouting Combine.

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Woodaz mentioned six teams that he talked to at various points throughout the NFL Draft process. Among them were the Seahawks.

“I’ve spoken with the Seattle Seahawks quite a bit throughout this pre-draft process.”

Woodaz is a two-year starter with the Tigers, but he has been an active player through his four years with the team. In the last two seasons, Woodaz has accumulated 153 total tackles, 86 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. He has good size and athleticism and has shown to be a consistent playmaker. He has a lot of technique problems that need to be fixed. Luckily, the Seahawks have one of the best defensive coaching staffs in the league to develop players.

Is Linebacker a Serious Position That Needs to Be Addressed?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) cannot make a catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) as linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) intercepts the ball in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The linebacker position is a unit that doesn’t need to have a heavy contender come in and compete for a starting job. Seattle has Ernest Jones IV as a starter and Tyrice Knight as a solid backup. The Seahawks also re-signed Drake Thomas to be a multi-year full-time starter and Chazz Surratt as a backup who also plays special teams.

Seattle could use some depth and young players ready to contribute in case of injuries. There were times when the Seahawks faced injuries at the inside linebacker position, including Jones, but definitely Knight and Surratt. Having an eager player like Woodaz would be incredibly beneficial. A rookie like Woodaz would have great developmental coaches, and he would learn well under Jones, a leader of the Dark Side Defense.

The linebacker position isn’t at the top of needs for the Seahawks, but it can be touched up to solidify the depth needed. With the Seahawks only having four draft picks, it is going to be tough for them to use one of those picks on a linebacker. The Seahawks’ sixth-round pick is likely where they would make the pick for a linebacker, and Woodaz fits into that projection range to be picked up.

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