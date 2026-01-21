Only four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl title, while the rest of the league devote their time to improving their team’s chances for a Super Bowl title for next season. The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to take on their NFC West Divisional rival in the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

While the Seahawks prepare for another rival, multiple media outlets are gearing up for several offseason events, including the 2026 NFL Draft. Several mock drafts were created following the Indiana Hoosiers’ thrilling 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Among them was Bleacher Report, who is fully on board the Hoosiers hype train when it comes to their key players. Kristopher Knox had two Indiana players go in the first round of the draft, including one to the Seahawks in a surprising pick.

Knox projects the Seahawks will have the No. 32 pick and will select Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. This is a surprising pick for numerous reasons, as the wide receiver position isn’t a top-five position needed for the Seahawks this offseason, according to PFF .

Sarratt was one of the two standout wide receivers for Hoosiers' Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. In 14 games this season with the championship-winning Hoosiers, Sarratt caught 65 receptions for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his two seasons at Indiana and his lone season at James Madison in 2023, Sarratt caught 118 receptions for 1,787 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Like Seahawks’ star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sarratt is an excellent and established route-runner. He is able to make great cuts and turn on inside routes and push towards deep vertical routes. Finally, he possesses great body control, great reliability as a pass-catcher, and has a solid frame.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled b y. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could utilize Sarratt efficiently, but a lot of things would have to go right before they use a first-round pick on a luxury pick. The first is that they sign a second cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon, as Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are set to be free agents.

It is a possibility for both players to be re-signed to remain the key man-coverage corners. Many mock drafts have the Seahawks picking Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood or South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse if either were available. Knox has Cisse still available, which might suggest that the Seahawks use free agency to their advantage.

Another is that the Seahawks likely find a new starting center or guard either in the second round of the draft or through free agency. The Seahawks can’t have another season where Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are the starting center and right guard, respectively.

The Seahawks have been linked to another edge rusher, with players like Boye Mafe being an unrestricted free agent. While the Seahawks’ pass rush is elite, they will need an alpha pass rusher in the future.

There is a possibility that the Seahawks take care of their biggest offseason needs through free agency. The Seahawks have the fifth-most salary cap space at $79 million, according to Spotrac .

If the Seahawks take care of their starting cornerback, two interior offensive linemen and a pass rusher, then the rich could get richer for the Seahawks in terms of stacking up on young talent on their roster.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks get bad injury news ahead of NFC Championship

Sam Darnold one of NFL’s biggest winners from divisional round

What separates the Seahawks from Rams, Broncos & Patriots