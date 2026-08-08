How Former Seahawks Are Performing on Other Teams in Training Camp

Part of the consequence of winning the Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks was having other teams interested in their top free agents for the 2026 season.

The Seahawks regrettably said goodbye to four key starters that helped them win a Super Bowl. Linebacker Boye Mafe signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Riq Woolen agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, Coby Bryant inked a long-term deal with the Chicago Bears and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Player New Team Contract Boye Mafe Cincinnati Bengals 3 years, $60 million Riq Woolen Philadelphia Eagles 1 year, $15 million Coby Bryant Chicago Bears 3 years, $40 million Kenneth Walker III Kansas City Chiefs 3 years, $45 million

Here's a look at how each of them are performing in their first training camp away from the Seahawks.

Boye Mafe

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Mafe only started four games for the Seahawks last season, it didn't stop the Bengals from giving him a three-year, $60 million contract. Mafe was part of a deep pass rusher group last season, but he looks like he will be a starter in Cincinnati.

2. Boye Mafe never seems to get fooled. He didn’t bite on this fake jet sweep and was in the backfield so quickly that Joe Burrow had to immediately toss the ball into the ground.

“That’s what he does,” said T.J. Slaton. “He gets pressure. He’s going to be in the backfield and… pic.twitter.com/DTcEMDfOwI — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 3, 2026

Plays like the one above were part of Mafe's repertoire while he was with the Seahawks, but he was only on the field 50 percent of the time for the Seahawks last season. Look for that number to change in 2026 as he continues to make a strong impression for the Bengals.

Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woolen signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Eagles in the offseason, giving him a chance to compete with one of the top cornerback rooms in the league. Woolen spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks and was with them through their entire evolution, from the Pete Carroll era to Macdonald. Woolen is finding himself right at home with the Eagles, mainly because they have a similar culture to the Seahawks.

“Honestly, just the culture here is just an amazing culture. They preach to us we got to work hard,” Woolen said via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. “It’s a hard-working team. Everybody in this organization works hard. So just being able to be coached by them, I feel like it’s going to help me as a player and it’s going to push me to be a great person.

“I came from an organization that has a similar knack for hard work and a knack for greatness,” Woolen continued. “This city here, y’all have a long line of athletes who’ve made history here, and same thing for Seattle. It all comes from working hard and working as a team. Philly was one of those teams that works hard in a championship caliber.”

Coby Bryant

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears and Seahawks fans were holding their breath earlier this week when Bryant went down with a left leg injury in practice. Many assumed the worst and thought he may be out for the year, but further tests revealed that he can return in 8-10 weeks.

This keeps Bryant available to play when Chicago visits Seattle on Nov. 2 for Monday Night Football, a game he has circled on the calendar ever since the schedule came out back in May.

Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker is off to a strong start in training camp for the Chiefs as he looks to prove why the team gave him a contract that will pay him $15 million annually. He's still getting adjusted to his new teammates in Kansas City. During practice on Saturday, Walker got into a physical fight with defensive back Aloha Gilman after he made a tackle that was likely unnecessary, given that he was close to the sideline.

The Seahawks have a running back position battle of their own, but Walker is clearly the starting running back for the Chiefs as Brashard Smith and rookie Emmett Johnson trail him in the depth chart, and he seems ready to get the regular season going.

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