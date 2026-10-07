Grading the Seahawks Through Four Games This Season

The Seattle Seahawks are four games into the 2026 season, which means we have enough of a sample size to fully evaluate how the team is doing.

At 3-1, the Seahawks' record looks promising, but there are definitely places where the team can improve. Here's a look at how each unit graded for the first four games of the season.

Offense

Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense got an immediate shock to their system on the first drive of the season, as quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury that held him out for Week 2. Drew Lock stepped in and did a tremendous job, leading the team to a victory on the road and holding the fort down until Darnold returned in Week 3.

As a team, the Seahawks rank 13th in the league in yards per game at 347.3, which is a fair spot in where the team has performed. The Seahawks have scored 30 or more points in each of the last three weeks, which is a great sign for what's to come.

Seattle has struggled finding enough bodies that can run the football, which is going to be a mounting issue as the season wears on.

Defense

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Seahawks started the season incredibly strong, holding their first two opponents, the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, to a combined 17 points in the first two weeks. That was a sign that the defense was picking up where they left off last season, and they emerged as one of the top units in the league.

So far this season, the Seahawks are one of two teams to allow fewer than 1,000 yards, joining their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams. As the team that's allowed the fewest yards in the league, it's hard to say that the team could do much better.

The Seahawks have run into some issues over the last two weeks. They struggled to get stops against the Washington Commanders on the road, and they didn't have their foot on the gas pedal during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their four forced turnovers certainly helped them grab the win.

Special Teams

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams have been a mixed bag for the Seahawks so far. Some aspects have been great, while others have been simply poor. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson has landed eight punts inside the 20-yard line, which is among the best in the league.

On kickoffs, the Seahawks are also doing a solid job, starting around the 33-yard line on average. That's the fourth-best mark in the NFL behind the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Coverage on kickoffs, however, has been inconsistent, specifically in their one loss against the Commanders. Special teams is arguably the reason why the Seahawks don't have a perfect record at the moment, but they have showed signs of bouncing back.

If they can play at an elite level for the rest of the season, the Seahawks will emerge as Super Bowl contenders once again.

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