Seahawks Named Potential Suitor For Veteran RB Trade Target

Following their Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks began kicking the tires on options to reinforce their backfield. With Jadarian Price heading to the IR, they met with veteran Joe Mixon.

Initially, it was reported that Mixon would sign with the Seahawks practice squad. Seattle also brought in Robert Henry Jr., who was signed away from the Washington Commanders practice squad.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Seattle reversed course and decided not to sign Mixon, after having him in for a physical. That means there are still concerns about their depth with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as their top backs.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Seahawks would be a suitor for veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell, who hasn’t been getting many opportunities with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gainwell is coming off a strong season, and while he has the talent to help a team like Seattle, his contract makes him a potential trade target since Tampa Bay doesn’t seem to have a major role for him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million deal in the offseason to back up Bucs starter Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers would save just $2 million in 2026 cap space by trading the 27-year-old, but they could clear his 2027 $7 million cap hit from the books while getting a reasonable return,” Knox wrote.

“While Gainwell did score his first touchdown for Tampa in Week 4, he has still logged a mere 21 touches through four weeks. However, he racked up 187 touches, 1,023 scrimmage yards, and eight touchdowns with the Steelers last season.”

As for compensation, Knox believes the trade value for Gainwell would be a 2027 5th-round pick, which is something the Seahawks should be willing to part with to fix their backfield.

Kenneth Gainwell had a breakout season with Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Gainwell was a key member of the Eagles backfield. He was also utilized as a return man at different times during his four-year stint in Philly.

That said, he truly broke out in 2025 with the Steelers. Gainwell recorded 537 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added another 486 yards and three touchdowns on 73 receptions. Gainwell added 633 yards on 26 kick returns.

He’s proven to be a versatile back and would give them even more than Mixon would have, making him an ideal trade candidate for Seattle to consider.

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