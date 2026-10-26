Seahawks May Get RB Reinforcements At Perfect Time

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson had his best performance of the season in the team's 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they still need to get healthier at the position.

Presumed starter Zach Charbonnet hasn't played yet this season, rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price has missed the last four games and Velus Jones Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 7 win.

However, reinforcements could be on the way just in time for the Seahawks to mount another winning streak that puts them back atop the NFC. That seems almost like a necessity at this point, after they lost three of four games from Weeks 3-6.

Assessing the Seahawks' RB room moving forward

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said there was a chance Charbonnet was going to play against the Chiefs, and ESPN's Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show he expected him to "play a lot" in that game. Then the Seahawks ruled him out.

Charbonnet is returning from a torn ACL and is trying to return after just a nine-month recovery. Thus, it makes sense for timelines to change and for availability to be difficult to determine, but Macdonald also said Charbonnet did not suffer a setback.

It would be strange if Charbonnet nearly played against the Chiefs, didn't suffer a setback and then also doesn't play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. So, there's good reason to hope he will make his season debut in that Monday night contest.

Price is also expected to practice this week, Macdonald said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. He has 21 days to be added back to the active roster. What that means for Week 8 status remains unknown, but getting Charbonnet and Price back at the same time would be a major boon to the Seattle run game.

"For Rashid [Shaheed], early returns are positive."#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald provides injury updates on WR Rashid Shaheed & LT Charles Cross from last night's game & timelines for RBs Jadarian Price & Zach Charbonnet. pic.twitter.com/raJx0PhizC — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) October 26, 2026

Charbonnet and Price could be a legitimate one-two punch, much like Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III were from 2023-25.

Wilson looked good against the Chiefs, rushing 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. That was an encouraging performance, but offensive coordinator Brian Fleury still had three running backs carry the ball. The Seahawks haven't had a chance to rely on one or two rushers yet this season.

This week's practice reports will be telling, and they would benefit greatly from getting some of their top talent back against the Bears. Wilson and George Holani can get it done, but it's not the ideal scenario.

A trade is still possible, but if both Charbonnet and Price are trending back towards healthy, the Seahawks should avoid seeking outside help.

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