Jalen Milroe Could See the Field in Week 2 vs. Cardinals With Sam Darnold Out

The Seattle Seahawks took a minor hit in their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The biggest hit they took was quarterback Sam Darnold going down early with a soft tissue injury. He will return without having to go on IR, but the Seahawks will be without him for at least the Week 2 road game at the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks will turn to Drew Lock as the starting quarterback versus the Cardinals.

This also means that Seattle will have second-year dual-threat playmaker Jalen Milroe as the backup quarterback. He was listed as the emergency quarterback in the Week 1 game versus the Patriots. With Lock getting the start for Seattle in Week 2, there might be a chance that Milroe could be utilized as a reliable weapon versus the Cardinals.

Is Milroe Part of the Seahawks’ Plans for the Cardinals?

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Milroe being added to the active players spot, the Seahawks are able to create a dynamic offense against the Cardinals’ defense that has a lot of questions. Arizona faced a conservative and tame Chargers’ offense. Arizona spent a lot of the offseason addressing the offensive side of the ball while the defense finished last season ranked 29th in points scored and 27th in total defense.

This game has the potential for the Seahawks’ offense to have a huge offensive performance against the Cardinals. Most of the attention will be focused on building the run game with rookie running back Jadarian Price and Lock getting the ball to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. There could be some scenarios where Milroe is utilized in some RPO plays to make unique plays for a first down or a potential big play.

Why There is Caution With Milroe?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) hugs quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a full offseason of development, there might still be some doubt about Milroe’s potential being on the field this season. He had the chance to contend for the backup quarterback spot versus Lock as training camp got closer. It was clear by the first preseason game that Lock was the more ready-now player under center. Milroe had two rough performances in the first two preseason games, but played great in the final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks tried to install Milroe’s RPO schemes in the first few games last season. Milroe played three games while he rushed for four yards on three carries and a costly fumble in the 38-35 Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn’t play a game for the rest of the season after that game.

The Seahawks could turn over a new leaf with Milroe in their offense this season, especially under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. They can’t afford to let turnovers and potentially predictable plays with Milroe on the field ruin any chance to develop a good rhythm with this developing Seahawks offense.

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