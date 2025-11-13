Seahawks breakout linebacker poised for big second half
After the 2024 season, fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight was thought to be the de facto starter for the Seattle Seahawks next to Ernest Jones IV.
Knight excelled as a rookie, totaling 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 16 games played (nine starts). But then former undrafted free agent Drake Thomas emerged this season, usurping the starting role from Knight four games into the 2025 season.
Thomas has been excellent, but Knight got another chance and has made a huge impact in the last two games since Jones has been sidelined with a knee injury.
Knight stepped in during Seattle's Week 9 win against the Washington Commanders and totaled 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in just 37 snaps. In Week 10, he finished with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks — both of which resulted in fumble-recovery touchdowns by DeMarcus Lawrence.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named Knight the Seahawks' most likely breakout candidate in the second half of the season.
"Knight racked up 10 tackles in Week 9 before recording two strip-sacks that were returned for touchdowns in Week 10," Knox wrote. "He's earned more opportunities and should continue making splash plays in November and beyond."
The hard part for head coach Mike Macdonald and the defensive coaching staff will be finding those opportunities for Knight when Jones returns.
Thomas has been overall better, and it would be hard to justify taking him off the field. The 25-year-old has 46 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and six pass deflections in nine games this season (six starts).
The Seahawks have three starting-caliber linebackers with space for just two. Thomas seems like the more likely candidate to be a breakout piece to the defense (he was arguably the first-half breakout player for the team) in the second half if he continues to start.
Macdonald has been creative in the past with his linebacker rotations. We may see a more frequent rotation at linebacker the rest of the season to keep legs fresh and get all three on the field.
