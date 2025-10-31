Jaxon Smith-Njigba receives big honor for the first time in his NFL career
The Seattle Seahawks have surpassed many analysts’ expectations this season as they are leading the NFC West Division nine weeks in. The Seahawks are putting high numbers on both sides of the ball.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see why the Seahawks are so explosive offensively. While a good portion of the offense is playing great, no one on the team, possibly in the NFL, is having a better season than third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
While JSN and the Seahawks had only played in three games in October, he still had the best month among all of the offensive players in the NFC. On Thursday, the league awarded JSN as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.
This is the first time that JSN has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. He is the first Seahawks player to win the Offensive Player of the Month since quarterback Geno Smith, who he won it in October of 2022. Last year, the Seahawks had a winner for Defensive Player of the Month for December/January.
He had already been having one of the better seasons among pass-catchers this season in the four games played in September. In October, however, JSN has been creating frightening and dominating performances against opposing defenses. He has caught 24 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns in the three games played.
JSN hasn’t had one dominant game and subpar performances for the rest of this October; he has been blowing past defensive backs and beating them quickly in his elite route-running. He caught an even eight receptions, at least 120 yards, and a touchdown.
JSN went toe-to-toe with former Ohio State teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the Seahawks’ 38-35 Week 5 loss. He caught eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
He had his best statistical game of the season one week later in the Seahawks’ 20-12 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. JSN caught eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown, including an explosive 61-yard touchdown catch in the middle of the second quarter. In Week 7, JSN bailed out the Seahawks’ offense when it struggled significantly in the second half. He caught eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.
JSN is so explosive that he leads the league in receiving yards by 99 yards and was on bye-week in Week 8. While players like Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Dallas’ George Pickens have been among the league’s best receivers based on speed, JSN has been elite based on his route-running. He has consistently gotten open with multiple yards of separation from the defensive back based on the defense’s inability to read where he is going to go in his routes.
If JSN can stay healthy and have quarterback Sam Darnold keep giving him the ball in the proper spots in his routes, JSN is going to remain at the top of the league’s receiver board. He has a solid chance to be named an All-Pro at the end of the season.
