No disrespect to Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Kenneth Walker, but it's not secret that Mike Macdonald's defense has carried the Seattle Seahawks to the brink of a Super Bowl. They host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the NFC Championship at Lumen Field, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LX Feb. 8 in Santa Clara.

The defense certainly isn't done this season, but help might be on the way for 2026.

In ESPN guru Mel Kiper's first mock draft of the year, he has Macdonald and general manager John Schneider stockpiling even more talent to one of the NFL's best defense. The Seahawks finished in the Top 5 in every statistical category in the regular season, and in last weekend's Divisional Round game held the San Francisco 49ers out of the end zone in a 41-6 romp.

According to Kiper's initial projection, the Seahawks will add to a secondary already oozing with the likes of Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Riq Woolen, Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Ty Okada and Nick Emmanwori.

32. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Kiper has the Seahawks slotted with the 32nd pick in the first round, which means he believes they will win the Super Bowl. With that selection, he has them choosing South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse. Writes Kiper:

"Like most Super Bowl teams, Seattle doesn't have many glaring holes. Perhaps Clemson's T.J. Parker could boost the pass rush? Not a bad option. But I'm instead looking at ways to fill the Riq Woolen/Josh Jobe CB2 spot opposite Devon Witherspoon."

"The top cornerback on the board at this point is Cisse, who plays with good anticipation and speed to the football. He had only one interception across the past two seasons, but he did have 12 pass breakups over that time, so the ball skills are there. Cisse would be a good fit under coach Mike Macdonald."

Riq Woolen | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

