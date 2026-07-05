Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #23 Jarran Reed

The Seattle Seahawks have a young roster, which is dangerous considering the team is coming off a stellar season that ended with a Super Bowl title. There are many young players for the Dark Side Defense to build their future around, but they still need veteran leadership. Seattle still has plenty of three key older veterans for the young players to look up to. One of them is 33-year-old defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Reed is the third-oldest Seahawk on the roster behind kicker Jason Myers and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Reed is one of the last few players in the league, outside of free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was a part of the Seahawks’ final days of the Legion of Boom. While he is getting older, he shows that he is a critical part of the Seahawks’ new Dark Side Defense era.

Why Reed Could Be Ranked Higher?

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed has been a crucial part of the Seahawks’ philosophy change from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald. He is among the players who stepped up and accepted the transition to a more aggressive and active mindset in all portions of the game. While coming off a down season that had some nagging injuries, Reed was active in blowing up the line of scrimmage and getting into the backfield. Even while he goes into a season where he will be 34 years old, he is still one of the more underrated defenders on the team.

Reed is a trusted player who can line up at the one-technique defensive tackle, the three-technique defensive tackle or the strongside defensive end. It would not be a surprise this upcoming season to see him more of the one-technique to allow Byron Murphy II to be more active in one-on-ones. Even with Reed having a less statistically impressive season, his role in helping the Dark Side Defense remains just as critical, if not more this upcoming season.

Why Reed Could Be Ranked Lower?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Jarran Reed (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries are a reason why Reed has been declining statistically since his return to Seattle in 2023. One of the biggest aspects is his body starting to wear down. Last season, he accounted for 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 13 games. It is a difference from him accounting for 54 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2023. He isn’t getting pushed at the line of scrimmage often, but the coaches would likely prefer a younger and angrier Murphy not getting double-teamed than Reed.

While the Seahawks aren’t having Reed to be replaced, they are hoping that younger players step up and start taking more reps. Among the players the coaching staff wants to see more from at defensive tackle are Brandon Pili, Bubba Thomas and rookie Deven Eastern. If the Seahawks see a third consecutive season of his impact declining, the front office might make some decisions. Reed is still good enough to start or be one of the most trusted role defenders on the team until his body and mind start thinking about retirement, which might not be soon, but not distant.

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