NFL analyst predicts stunning upset loss for NFC-leading Seahawks

On paper this shouldn't be close.

The Seattle Seahawks are currently in first place in the NFL's most competitive division. They hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Their three losses have been by nine total points to opponents with a combined record of 29-16. They're currently 7-point favorites to earn their 13th win on Sunday. They've won their last five straight games and nine out of 10.

And yet, at least one analyst believes they're about to get beat by the Carolina Panthers.

In his Week 17 Bold Predictions column, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports predicts the resurgent Panthers will upset Seattle. Here, in part, is his reasoning:

"After two years of looking like a potential bust, Carolina's 2023 first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young , is figuring it out. Young has 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his last five games, and he has produced career highs in nearly every key passing category: completion percentage (63.5%), passing yards per game (192.2), passing touchdowns (21) and passer rating (89.5)." Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

The improvement is real. Young has played the best football of his career over the past month. But progress alone doesn’t equal proof of an upset formula, and context matters.

Over that same five game stretch Podell references, the Panthers are 3-2. Two of those wins were by three points apiece over struggling Falcons and Buccaneers teams. And while those numbers are indeed all career highs for Young, they place him at or near the bottom of the league in just about every instance.

CATEGORY NFL RANK Completion Percentage (63.5%) 23rd Passing Yards Per Game (192.2) 30th Touchdown Passes (21) 16th Passer Rating (89.5) 21st

So you see, “career best” and “league threatening” are not necessarily the same thing.

Certainly, the Panthers week 14 upset win over the Rams does serve as a cautionary tale of what Carolina is capable of, but they're a 7-point home underdog this week for a reason. The Seahawks overwhelm them in nearly every key matchup.

Seattle comes into this game averaging over 10 points per game more than the Panthers - 29.5 to 19.1, and if you created one of those graphics where we rank each position group head-to-head, it would likely be a shutout for the Seahawks.

A road game in late December is never automatic. Still, when every matchup is weighed, the gap remains clear. Progress doesn’t equal parity, and the Seahawks still hold the edge. Calling this one for the Panthers is a very bold prediction indeed.

