NFL exec says the Seahawks and Rams are the NFC's toughest teams, not Eagles

The defending NFL champion Eagles return to the field tonight. They look like they have some company when it comes to supremacy in their own conference.

Russell Baxter

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
As it stands an hour-plus before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best record in the National Football Conference. With a win at Lambeau Field on Monday night, the reigning Super Bowl champions can join the ‘Hawks and Rams with the best mark in the NFC.

Via Mike Sando of The Athletic, an executive from a team in the NFL says “I’m trusting Seattle and the Rams both over Philadelphia, just because I like the way the quarterbacks are playing.”

Nick Sirianni’s 6-2 club was off last week and has won its last two games following a two-game blip. Meanwhile, both Mike Macdonald’s team and Sean McVay’s club were rolling early in Week 10. “There was a point Sunday afternoon,” explained Sando, “when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams led their opponents by a combined 56-0 margin.”

Both take 7-2 records into their Week 11 matchup in Los Angeles,” added Sando. “With the Detroit Lions topping 500 yards for the second time this season in a 44-22 victory over Washington, and with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visiting Green Bay on Monday night, the time is right to re-stack the NFC hierarchy.”

Seattle has won its last four games by a combined 129-67 score. The Rams’ four-game winning streak is by a combined 128-46 count.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“The exec quoted above” stated Sando, “thinks the Rams and Seahawks can score and win in more ways than the Eagles can. He was highest on Green Bay entering the season but is having trouble trusting the Packers as much now, despite their 5-2-1 record.”

There’s basically a half of season of football to be played before the postseason. We should learn a lot about the NFC in general after tonight and next Sunday's battle between the Seahawks and Rams. Well, at least when it comes to 11 weeks of action. Stay tuned.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.