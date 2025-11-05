All Seahawks

NFL insider likes Rashid Shaheed trade but seems to be forgetting one Seahawks player

The surging Seattle Seahawks picked up a proven deep threat on Tuesday. It was an interesting move considering the team added a speedy wideout in April’s draft.

Russell Baxter

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
He was the talk of the Seattle Seahawks’ training camp this summer, as well as the preseason. In April, general manager John Schneider used a fifth-round draft choice on Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. In eight games this season, the talented performer is tied for fourth on the team with 13 catches, and fifth on the club with 161 receiving yards. However, he leads the ‘Hawks with in both TD receptions (5) and total touchdowns (6).

The Bleacher Report football firm of Brett Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Moe Moton, and Kristopher Knox combined to hand out grades for each deal in terms of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The team based in the Pacific Northwest made a major move.

“The Seahawks are pushing their chips to the middle of the table—at least somewhat. The team we just saw pummel the Washington Commanders looks like not only a playoff contender but also a Super Bowl contender. But with Cooper Kupp banged up, the team had a hole at wide receiver opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

Rashid Shaheed
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Hence, Schneider sent a fourth- and fifth-round pick in 2026 to the New Orleans Saints for fourth-year wideout Rashid Shaheed. His 2025 resume read 44 grabs for 499 yards and a pair of scores.

“Adding Shaheed,” said B/R, “does more than just fill that void—it gives the Seahawks a proven vertical threat to compliment the NFL’s leading receiver. The price isn’t insignificant for a player who may be a rental, but it’s understandable for a team that’s in “Win Now” mode.” The staff gave Seattle a grade of B-minus for the trade.

With all due respect, there was no mention of Horton whatsoever. He comes off a game in which he caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns—including a 25-yard scoring grab—in Seattle’s 38-14 Sunday night win at Washington.

While the acquisition of Shaheed is a positive, the lack of acknowledgement when it comes to the Seahawks’ touchdown leader was perplexing indeed.

Published
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.