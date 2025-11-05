NFL insider likes Rashid Shaheed trade but seems to be forgetting one Seahawks player
He was the talk of the Seattle Seahawks’ training camp this summer, as well as the preseason. In April, general manager John Schneider used a fifth-round draft choice on Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. In eight games this season, the talented performer is tied for fourth on the team with 13 catches, and fifth on the club with 161 receiving yards. However, he leads the ‘Hawks with in both TD receptions (5) and total touchdowns (6).
The Bleacher Report football firm of Brett Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Moe Moton, and Kristopher Knox combined to hand out grades for each deal in terms of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The team based in the Pacific Northwest made a major move.
“The Seahawks are pushing their chips to the middle of the table—at least somewhat. The team we just saw pummel the Washington Commanders looks like not only a playoff contender but also a Super Bowl contender. But with Cooper Kupp banged up, the team had a hole at wide receiver opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”
Hence, Schneider sent a fourth- and fifth-round pick in 2026 to the New Orleans Saints for fourth-year wideout Rashid Shaheed. His 2025 resume read 44 grabs for 499 yards and a pair of scores.
“Adding Shaheed,” said B/R, “does more than just fill that void—it gives the Seahawks a proven vertical threat to compliment the NFL’s leading receiver. The price isn’t insignificant for a player who may be a rental, but it’s understandable for a team that’s in “Win Now” mode.” The staff gave Seattle a grade of B-minus for the trade.
With all due respect, there was no mention of Horton whatsoever. He comes off a game in which he caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns—including a 25-yard scoring grab—in Seattle’s 38-14 Sunday night win at Washington.
While the acquisition of Shaheed is a positive, the lack of acknowledgement when it comes to the Seahawks’ touchdown leader was perplexing indeed.
