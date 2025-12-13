Why Colts matchup is a must-win game for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks face a massive game in Week 15 as they host Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts might look a little different because they might be trotting out 44-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers under center. Regardless of the shock surrounding the Colts, the Seahawks have to take care of business in a must-win game.

"The Seahawks are bidding for both the NFC West lead and the NFC’s first-round bye," The Athletic contributor Steven Louis Goldstein wrote.

"If they continue stacking wins, the conference’s Super Bowl path could get an emerald hue. Home-field advantage hits even stronger in seismographic Seattle. But if they lose pace with the Rams down in Los Angeles, they might wind up with a road game in the first round. That did not go well for Sam Darnold in 2024.

Seahawks face must-win game vs. Colts

While this game may not dictate whether or not the Seahawks make or miss the playoffs, it is still an important game for positioning in the NFC playoff picture.

The Seahawks should be favored against the Colts because they have been on a train going nowhere fast. With a torn Achilles for quarterback Daniel Jones, the Colts are looking for any possible way to save their season, which explains why they added Rivers this week.

Sometimes a team with just enough desperation can pull off the impossible in the NFL. That's exactly what the Seahawks have to prevent against the Colts.

"No matter who’s under center, a shocking upset would begin with Jonathan Taylor (the NFL’s rushing leader through 14 weeks) and the Colts defense (at least one takeaway in every game so far)," Goldstein wrote.

"If they can somehow pull this off, Shane Steichen’s group will be in the mix for both a wild-card spot and the AFC South. But the once-promising upstarts, now 1-4 in their last five tries, are warped further into the black hole with another blistered shortcoming."

The Colts and Seahawks are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

