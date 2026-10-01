Nick Emmanwori Injury Update is Good News for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori is getting closer to 100 percent every day. He's out with the team practicing.

Emmanwori missed the team's season opener against the New England Patriots as he was recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but he made his debut in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and got his first start of the year in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. He is slowly progressing towards being 100 percent, which is only going to help the Seahawks defense moving forward.

"It's been feeling good," Emmanwori said via the team's website. "Everything's going along kind of as we expected, kind of weird offseason. So having the challenge to ramp up at different times and trying to figure out a good plan, which we've been following, and it's been pretty good getting me up to speed."

Seahawks Looking at Long Term for Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' defense looked strong in their first two weeks, giving up a combined 17 points against the Patriots and Cardinals, but they nearly doubled that total in Week 3 against the Seahawks. Emmanwori, who was playing slightly more after an abbreviated offseason limited by injury, may have played a role in the team's struggles against Washington.

However, Emmanwori is too versatile and too important for the Seahawks to ignore. Seattle needs him in a number of different roles, and that is not an easy position for the defensive back to be in. He has a learning curve to his game, and that isn't something that's going to be fixed overnight.

"I think stepping up in a bigger role just wherever the coaches find fit," Emmanwori said via the team's website. "And whenever I get back and we fully ramp up, I think the defense is going to be real. It's going to be real deal. It's going to be even better last year."

A big part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl success was getting healthy at the right time of year. The Seahawks were fortunate enough to keep most of their team intact all the way up to the Super Bowl, where they pulled off the franchise's second title in history.

When it comes to players' health, especially for someone that's been dealing with setbacks like Emmanwori, it's important to have the big picture in mind, along with the team's immediate future. That's what will help Emmanwori and the defense to get back to where they were.

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