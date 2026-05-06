One Trade Seahawks Should’ve Made in 2026 NFL Draft

Entering the 2026 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks had plenty of holes to fill. Key pieces of their roster left in free agency, including running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and EDGE Boye Mafe.

General manager John Schneider deserves credit for his work during the draft as he filled the majority of the holes. They added Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, who we’ve recently tabbed a “no-brainer” selection, and TCU safety Bud Clark. They also replaced Riq Woolen, adding three cornerbacks in this class.

What they didn’t do, however, was find a pass rusher. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay discussed this and said that he understands that they might not have been sold on any prospects, but still believes they could have made a move. For him, that move would have been sending a future draft pick to the New York Giants for Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux could benefit from a fresh start

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft class has fallen out of favor with the New York Giants, coming off a season that saw him record a career-low 2.5 sacks. He’s also not expected to be in the plans beyond this season with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and now Arvell Reese on the roster.

Kay also believed the move would have benefited Thibodeaux, who could revive his career under Mike Macdonald.

”Thibodeaux would have a great chance to turn his career around in the Pacific Northwest. D-linemen have been thriving in head coach Mike Macdonald's innovative system, including last year when four different players eclipsed the six-sack mark,” Kay wrote.

“Having Thibodeaux in place would give the veteran-laden Seahawks another proven body who can set the edge, play strong run defense and potentially terrorize opposing QBs if he returned to form after getting a much-needed fresh start.”

Seahawks could still use Thibodeaux, even after latest move

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Seattle did address the edge recently, signing veteran free agent Dante Fowler Jr. on Tuesday. Fowler is an underrated player who could arguably provide as much, if not more, pass rush than Mafe did in 2025.

Even with Fowler on the roster, Seattle should be willing to explore a trade for someone with the upside Thibodeaux possesses. Adding him could help beyond 2026, giving them a younger option to replace Fowler and DeMarcus Lawrence, provided that he does turn things around.

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