All Seahawks

PFF breaks down whether Sam Darnold is a legitimate MVP candidate

A year ago, then-Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold was a first-time Pro Bowler. This season, the Seahawks’ signal-caller could certainly capture NFL MVP honors.

Russell Baxter

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

There’s a big-time NFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks, and barring a tie the winner will be the undisputed leader atop the division…at least for now.

Both clubs have been getting strong quarterback play this season. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed his top eight candidates for NFL MVP entering Week 11. The name at the top is quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Rams, who has thrown 20 TD passes and zero interceptions in his last six games. Listed second is Seahawks’ signal-caller Sam Darnold, who is in his first season with Mike Macdonald’s club.

“Some questioned why the Seahawks would willingly swap Geno Smith for Darnold,” said Locker, “especially after the latter displayed cracks in his game at the end of the 2024 season. So far, the move has been a home run for general manager John Schneider.”

Locker added that “through 10 weeks, Darnold is first among quarterbacks in overall PFF grade (93.1) and big-time throw rate (9.0 percent) while placing second in passing grade (92.3), passer rating (116.5) and (Wins Above Replacement). Darnold has made his heyday throwing down the field, producing a staggering 99.5 passing grade on throws past the sticks and a 99.9 mark on deep (20-plus-yard) attempts.”

Sam Darnold
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This season, Darnold is hitting on 71.1 percent of his throws for 2,262 yards and 17 scores, with just six interceptions. He has committed a total of 10 turnover this season, although three came in last Sunday’s lopsided 44-22 win over the Cardinals. Nonetheless, the positives have outweighed the negatives in a big way.

“With Darnold leading the charge,” said Locker, “Seattle is 7-2 and one of the top teams in football. His two looming head-to-head showdowns with Stafford—starting on Sunday—will be large determinants in deciding the MVP race.”

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona

Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals

Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks

Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight

Published |Modified
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.