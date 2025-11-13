PFF breaks down whether Sam Darnold is a legitimate MVP candidate
There’s a big-time NFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks, and barring a tie the winner will be the undisputed leader atop the division…at least for now.
Both clubs have been getting strong quarterback play this season. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed his top eight candidates for NFL MVP entering Week 11. The name at the top is quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Rams, who has thrown 20 TD passes and zero interceptions in his last six games. Listed second is Seahawks’ signal-caller Sam Darnold, who is in his first season with Mike Macdonald’s club.
“Some questioned why the Seahawks would willingly swap Geno Smith for Darnold,” said Locker, “especially after the latter displayed cracks in his game at the end of the 2024 season. So far, the move has been a home run for general manager John Schneider.”
Locker added that “through 10 weeks, Darnold is first among quarterbacks in overall PFF grade (93.1) and big-time throw rate (9.0 percent) while placing second in passing grade (92.3), passer rating (116.5) and (Wins Above Replacement). Darnold has made his heyday throwing down the field, producing a staggering 99.5 passing grade on throws past the sticks and a 99.9 mark on deep (20-plus-yard) attempts.”
This season, Darnold is hitting on 71.1 percent of his throws for 2,262 yards and 17 scores, with just six interceptions. He has committed a total of 10 turnover this season, although three came in last Sunday’s lopsided 44-22 win over the Cardinals. Nonetheless, the positives have outweighed the negatives in a big way.
“With Darnold leading the charge,” said Locker, “Seattle is 7-2 and one of the top teams in football. His two looming head-to-head showdowns with Stafford—starting on Sunday—will be large determinants in deciding the MVP race.”
